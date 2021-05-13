Friends reunion special gets release date, watch first teaser

The first teaser for the Friends reunion special, starring Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer, is out.

The teaser, which features an acoustic version of the theme tune and the cast walking into the distance, reveals the release date of the Friends reunion special titled Friends: The Reunion. It will premiere on streaming service HBO Max on May 27. HBO Max is currently not available in India.

The makers on Thursday also announced the guest list for the episode. It includes celebrities like David Beckham, Justin Bieber, BTS, James Corden, Cindy Crawford, Cara Delevingne, Lady Gaga, Elliott Gould, Kit Harington, Larry Hankin, Mindy Kaling, Thomas Lennon, Christina Pickles, Tom Selleck, James Michael Tyler, Maggie Wheeler, Reese Witherspoon and Malala Yousafzai.

In the unscripted reunion special, Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, Courteney Cox and David Schwimmer will return to Friends’ original soundstage Stage 24, on the Warner Bros. Studio lot in Burbank, California, to talk about playing Rachel, Phoebe, Joey, Chandler, Monica and Ross, respectively.

Also Read | Friends reunion to have special surprises, says Courteney Cox

Courteney Cox recently talked about the Friends reunion special in a conversation with talk show host Ellen DeGeneres. During the interaction, Cox said it was “unbelievable” to meet and film with her co-stars again. She also remarked that the reunion “was so emotional” and there are “a lot of special surprises.”

Friends, one of the most popular sitcoms of all time, ran for 10 seasons from 1994 to 2004. It chronicled the daily lives of six friends in a comedic way.