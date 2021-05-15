Friends reunion special: Everything we know so far

Here is everything you should know about Friends: The Reunion. (Photo: Warner Bros Television)

The Friends reunion special arrives later this month. The much-awaited episode, also called The One Where They Get Back Together, was earlier going to be released last year with the launch of HBO Max, but it could not be shot due to the advent of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Here’s everything to know about Friends: The Reunion:

Who is returning from the original series?

Every major cast member — Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer — is coming back for the episode. Co-creators David Crane and Marta Kauffman will also appear. Notably, Perry could not participate in the 2016 Friends Reunion episode.

Who are the guest stars?

This is where it gets interesting. Friends: The Reunion episode has a huge list of guests that are certain to make it amazing. Actors, sportsmen, activists, musicians, and others make up the list. David Beckham, Justin Bieber, BTS, James Corden, Cindy Crawford, Cara Delevingne, Lady Gaga, Elliott Gould, Kit Harington, Larry Hankin, Mindy Kaling, Thomas Lennon, Christina Pickles, Tom Selleck, James Michael Tyler, Maggie Wheeler, Reese Witherspoon and Malala Yousafzai will appear in the episode.

Who is behind it?

Ben Winston is directing Friends: The Reunion.

The episode is produced by Kevin S Bright, Marta Kauffman, David Crane, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, David Schwimmer and Ben Winston.

When and where will it come out?

Friends: The Reunion will begin streaming from May 27 on WarnerMedia’s streaming service HBO Max. So far, there is no word on its availability in markets that do not have HBO Max. Only the US and Puerto Rico have HBO Max. Zack Snyder’s Justice League, another HBO Max production, was released in other countries on other streaming platforms. There might be a similar arrangement for Friends: The Reunion.

How will it be like?

Beyond a short teaser that just hypes up the episode, there are no details so far about how it is actually going to be. So we do not know what it will be like. We do know that it will be unscripted, so do not expect another day in the lives of our beloved characters. There will not be any progress to the story. We expect mostly conversation and reminiscences between the stars and the guests. But then, it is still a great chance to see Ross, Rachel, Monica, Chandler, Joey and Phoebe together, even if the actors are not in character.