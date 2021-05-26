Friends reunion episode release LIVE UPDATES

Fans are gearing up to watch the main cast of popular American TV show Friends get together one last time for an unscripted special episode titled Friends: The Reunion. It will really be the end of an era for the actors as well as those people who have come to love the ten-season series.
The special episode, which will stream on ZEE5 from May 27, will feature a bevy of celebrities apart from the main stars Matt Le Blanc, Matthew Perry, David Schwimmer, Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox and Jennifer Aniston. Some of the guests include popular celebrities such as David Beckham, BTS, Justin Bieber, Lady Gaga, Reese Witherspoon, Malala Yousafzai, James Corden, Cindy Crawford, Mindy Kaling and Kit Harington among others.
In fact, Friends actors Maggie Wheeler and Tom Selleck will also be marking their presence on the eagerly-anticipated reunion episode. Interestingly, Reese Witherspoon too had briefly appeared on Friends as Rachel Green’s (played by Jennifer Aniston) spoilt sister.
Talking about the release of Friends: The Reunion in India, Manish Kalra, Chief Business Officer of ZEE5, said in a statement, “We received an overwhelming response from the audience after recently announcing that FRIENDS: THE REUNION special will stream exclusively on ZEE5 in India. We are proud to share that we will bring this event to India along with the world on May 27 at 12.32 pm! We expect high demand from users and would urge them to avail FRIENDS: THE REUNION Special unlimited viewing offer at least 12 hours in advance before the launch for a seamless experience. We are all geared up to make this a resounding success in India along with the rest of the world.”
The much-awaited reunion of the American sitcom Friends is just a few days away and fans from all across the world, who have waited for a reboot/sequel/movie or basically just anything more to do with the show for the last 17 years, can’t contain their excitement as they wait for the main cast members – Jennifer Anniston, Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox, Matthew Perry, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer, to get together and recreate moments that have been a part of the pop culture for almost three decades now. And while the cast members give us a trip down memory lane with many tears and laughter, it would be nice if they also acknowledge the problematic bits of the show that have scarred its reputation. READ MORE
In an old interview, The Rembrandts spoke about making the track in the early 90s and how the now-famous claps were not a part of the original track, but they loved them anyway. Danny Wilde and Phil Solem, the men behind The Rembrandts, shared that they recorded the song over three days with Michael Skloff, the Friends theme song composer and Allee Willis “who was responsible for the music and the vibe of the show.” READ MORE
In India, Friends: The Reunion will stream on ZEE5. The special episode will stream from 12:32 pm on May 27.
Manish Kalra, chief business officer, ZEE5 India said in a statement that ZEE5 wanted to stream Friends: The Reunion at the same time as different parts of the world. “We received an overwhelming response from the audience after recently announcing that Friends: The Reunion special will stream exclusively on ZEE5 in India. We are proud to share that we will bring this event to India along with the world on May 27 at 12.32 pm! We expect high demand from users and would urge them to avail Friends: The Reunion Special unlimited viewing offer at least 12 hours in advance before the launch for a seamless experience. We are all geared up to make this a resounding success in India along with the rest of the world,” he shared.