Friends reunion episode release LIVE UPDATES

Fans are gearing up to watch the main cast of popular American TV show Friends get together one last time for an unscripted special episode titled Friends: The Reunion. It will really be the end of an era for the actors as well as those people who have come to love the ten-season series.

The special episode, which will stream on ZEE5 from May 27, will feature a bevy of celebrities apart from the main stars Matt Le Blanc, Matthew Perry, David Schwimmer, Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox and Jennifer Aniston. Some of the guests include popular celebrities such as David Beckham, BTS, Justin Bieber, Lady Gaga, Reese Witherspoon, Malala Yousafzai, James Corden, Cindy Crawford, Mindy Kaling and Kit Harington among others.

In fact, Friends actors Maggie Wheeler and Tom Selleck will also be marking their presence on the eagerly-anticipated reunion episode. Interestingly, Reese Witherspoon too had briefly appeared on Friends as Rachel Green’s (played by Jennifer Aniston) spoilt sister.

Talking about the release of Friends: The Reunion in India, Manish Kalra, Chief Business Officer of ZEE5, said in a statement, “We received an overwhelming response from the audience after recently announcing that FRIENDS: THE REUNION special will stream exclusively on ZEE5 in India. We are proud to share that we will bring this event to India along with the world on May 27 at 12.32 pm! We expect high demand from users and would urge them to avail FRIENDS: THE REUNION Special unlimited viewing offer at least 12 hours in advance before the launch for a seamless experience. We are all geared up to make this a resounding success in India along with the rest of the world.”