Wednesday, May 26, 2021
Friends reunion episode release LIVE UPDATES

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: May 26, 2021 6:44:18 pm
Friends ReunionFriends Reunion episode will premiere on May 27 on ZEE5. (Photo: HBO Max)

Fans are gearing up to watch the main cast of popular American TV show Friends get together one last time for an unscripted special episode titled Friends: The Reunion. It will really be the end of an era for the actors as well as those people who have come to love the ten-season series.

The special episode, which will stream on ZEE5 from May 27, will feature a bevy of celebrities apart from the main stars Matt Le Blanc, Matthew Perry, David Schwimmer, Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox and Jennifer Aniston. Some of the guests include popular celebrities such as David Beckham, BTS, Justin Bieber, Lady Gaga, Reese Witherspoon, Malala Yousafzai, James Corden, Cindy Crawford, Mindy Kaling and Kit Harington among others.

Also Read |Friends was really quite problematic and the reunion is just the platform to address those problems

In fact, Friends actors Maggie Wheeler and Tom Selleck will also be marking their presence on the eagerly-anticipated reunion episode. Interestingly, Reese Witherspoon too had briefly appeared on Friends as Rachel Green’s (played by Jennifer Aniston) spoilt sister.

Talking about the release of Friends: The Reunion in India, Manish Kalra, Chief Business Officer of ZEE5, said in a statement, “We received an overwhelming response from the audience after recently announcing that FRIENDS: THE REUNION special will stream exclusively on ZEE5 in India. We are proud to share that we will bring this event to India along with the world on May 27 at 12.32 pm! We expect high demand from users and would urge them to avail FRIENDS: THE REUNION Special unlimited viewing offer at least 12 hours in advance before the launch for a seamless experience. We are all geared up to make this a resounding success in India along with the rest of the world.”

Live Blog

Follow all the latest updates about the Friends Reunion episode.

18:41 (IST)26 May 2021
Here's what we want to see on the Friends reunion

The much-awaited reunion of the American sitcom Friends is just a few days away and fans from all across the world, who have waited for a reboot/sequel/movie or basically just anything more to do with the show for the last 17 years, can’t contain their excitement as they wait for the main cast members – Jennifer Anniston, Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox, Matthew Perry, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer, to get together and recreate moments that have been a part of the pop culture for almost three decades now. And while the cast members give us a trip down memory lane with many tears and laughter, it would be nice if they also acknowledge the problematic bits of the show that have scarred its reputation. READ MORE 

18:32 (IST)26 May 2021
Here’s how the Friends’ theme song got its iconic claps

In an old interview, The Rembrandts spoke about making the track in the early 90s and how the now-famous claps were not a part of the original track, but they loved them anyway. Danny Wilde and Phil Solem, the men behind The Rembrandts, shared that they recorded the song over three days with Michael Skloff, the Friends theme song composer and Allee Willis “who was responsible for the music and the vibe of the show.” READ MORE

18:22 (IST)26 May 2021
Here's when and where to watch Friends The Reunion

In India, Friends: The Reunion will stream on ZEE5. The special episode will stream from 12:32 pm on May 27. 

Manish Kalra, chief business officer, ZEE5 India said in a statement that ZEE5 wanted to stream Friends: The Reunion at the same time as different parts of the world. “We received an overwhelming response from the audience after recently announcing that Friends: The Reunion special will stream exclusively on ZEE5 in India. We are proud to share that we will bring this event to India along with the world on May 27 at 12.32 pm! We expect high demand from users and would urge them to avail Friends: The Reunion Special unlimited viewing offer at least 12 hours in advance before the launch for a seamless experience. We are all geared up to make this a resounding success in India along with the rest of the world,” he shared.

Earlier, while speaking to the People magazine, David Schwimmer, who essayed the role of Ross Geller on Friends, had said, "This cast in these roles and the collaborative spirit that the writers kind of invited where we all were playing at the same level, at the highest level I think, in terms of sitcom, that we could play at. I think it was a dream come true for all of us, and I think we realised it really early on."

David's co-star Jennifer Aniston chimed in, "It is still to me the greatest job I have ever had. We are connected till death do us apart, no matter what.”

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
