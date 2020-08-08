Friends reunion special delayed again?

The Friends reunion’s delay is indefinite. (Photo: Warner Bros TV) The Friends reunion’s delay is indefinite. (Photo: Warner Bros TV)

The wait for the Friends reunion just got even longer. As per Variety, the much-awaited reunion special has been delayed yet again. There is no premiere date yet and the delay is indefinite. Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer will all be coming back for the unscripted reunion special.

The reunion was first going to be shot in March with a live audience. But due to the coronavirus pandemic and the resulting shut down of public gatherings and television and film shoots, the special was postponed.

Dabid Schwimmer, who played the role of palaeontologist Ross Geller in the series, said in July while speaking to Entertainment Tonight, “I can tell you that we are hoping to shoot (the reunion) in August, in mid-August, but honestly, we will do it when it’s safe.” But as per the new Variety report, it looks like the August date is going to be pushed yet again.

The Hollywood Reporter first claimed in November 2019 that Warner Bros Television, the production company and distributor of the series, was developing a reunion special to help launch HBO Max, WarnerMedia’s streaming service. In February 2020, the special was officially confirmed by HBO. It was also announced that all the 236 episodes will also be released with the reunion special. Though the special did not make it, original episodes are streaming on HBO Max.

Friends, one of the most popular sitcoms of all time, ran for 10 seasons from 1994 to 2004.

