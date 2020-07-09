Friends reunion in August? David Schwimmer reveals details

David Schwimmer revealed that the Friends reunion could take place in August. David Schwimmer revealed that the Friends reunion could take place in August.

The long-awaited Friends reunion was all set to happen on May 27 on new streaming service HBO Max, but the plan was derailed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The reunion, thus, was postponed but in a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, David Schwimmer aka Ross revealed that the reunion might happen in August.

Schwimmer revealed that for the Friends team, it is of utmost importance that they shoot the special in front of a live audience. The actor shared that they were hoping to shoot the reunion in mid-August. He said, “I can tell you that we are hoping to shoot (the reunion) in August, in mid-August, but honestly, we will do it when it’s safe.”

He added that the live audience element makes the entire thing tricky, but they were “obviously not going to risk anyone’s health by doing this.”

The Friends reunion has been awaited ever since the show went off-air in 2004. The re-runs of the show are popular till this date. In fact, it is important to note that the entire main cast of the show has never appeared together on any platform ever since the show went off air, which makes the reunion even more special for the fans.

