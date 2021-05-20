Friends reunion trailer has fans in hysterics: ‘If Chandler is crying, how much tears are we going to shed?’

HBO Max on Wednesday revealed the very emotional trailer for its special Friends Reunion episode, and the fans can’t keep calm. Millions of fans took to various social media platforms to express their excitement upon watching the promo.

While many stated they could not hold back their tears as watching Friends was a part of their growing-up years, others pointed out how different it is to see the main cast back again sharing the same screen space.

“Joey looks relatively younger to everyone else. Looks like his wish for others to grow old and not him partly worked,” commented a YouTuber with laughing emojis, while yet another fan mentioned how Lisa Kudrow, who played Phoebe Buffay on the show, looks lovely after all these years. “I know this has been already said but still, Lisa Kudrow has aged gracefully,” said the person.

At one point in the trailer, Matthew Perry, who portrayed the sarcastic Chandler Bing on the series, states he is about to cry as Jennifer Aniston places a hand upon his shoulder. Reacting to that, an avid follower of the show wrote, “If Chandler is crying, then imagine how much tears we are gonna shed.”

At another point of Friends trailer, David asks everyone about the letter Rachel wrote Ross. David asks, “How many pages were that letter?” Matt replies, “18 pages,” with an excited Jennifer chiming in, “Front and back.” Everyone agrees that “Ross and Rachel were on a break” other than Matt who said ‘bullsh*t’.

Other than Jennifer Anniston, David Schwimmer, Courtney Cox, Matthew Perry, Lisa Kudrow and Matt Le Blanc, people were also emotional to see Richard (Tom Selleck) and Janice (Maggie Wheeler) in the trailer. “Oh. My. God. Janice, is that you?” wrote a fan.

While many others, like ‘this’ fan wondered how the Friends reunion trailer has managed to evoke simultaneously drastic reactions from the audience — “How is it that I’m laughing and tearing up at the same time?!”

The highly-anticipated reunion episode of TV show Friends will air on HBO Max on May 27. It will have Kit Harington, Lady Gaga, David Beckham, Justin Bieber, Cara Delevingne, Cindy Crawford, James Corden, Elliott Gould, Larry Hankin, Mindy Kaling, James Michael Tyler, Reese Witherspoon, Malala Yousafzai, Thomas Lennon, Christina Pickles and BTS in guest appearances.