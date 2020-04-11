Follow Us:
Saturday, April 11, 2020
COVID19

Friends reunion won’t be here for us at HBO Max launch

The Friends reunion episode, featuring Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Matthew Perry, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer, has been delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

By: AP | Los Angeles | Published: April 11, 2020 8:21:53 am
friends reunion episode hbo max Friends cast was to be part of the May launch of the new HBO Max streaming service. (AP Photo/Reed Saxon, File)

The Friends reunion won’t be here for us as soon as expected. Production on the special has been delayed by the coronavirus pandemic that’s brought movie and TV making to a standstill.

The special, featuring the entire original Friends cast, was to be part of the May launch of the new HBO Max streaming service. No taping was done before the health crisis hit, the company said Friday.

The Emmy-winning Friends, which ended its 10-season run in 2004, made Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Matthew Perry, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer into household names.

Plans call for the special, called a “celebration of the beloved show,” to be shot on the same Burbank, California, sound stage where the series taped.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

Celebrity social media photos: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sumeet Vyas and others
Celebrity social media photos: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sumeet Vyas and others

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Apr 11: Latest News

Advertisement