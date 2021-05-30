Friends Reunion director on Matthew Perry’s health concerns: ‘People can be unkind’

Friends’ executive producer Kevin Bright and the director of Friends: The Reunion, Ben Winston, have addressed the concerns of fans about the health of Matthew Perry. Many pointed out on the social media that the actor, whose Chandler has been a fan favourite, was seen slurring his speech during the Friends Reunion episode and was much quieter than the others on the show.

After a lot of discussion on social media about this, Friends Reunion director Ben Winston has responded and allayed fears. “Perry was great. People can sometimes just be unkind. I wish they weren’t. I loved working with him. He’s a brilliantly funny man and I thought he had some great one-liners in the show. I felt just happy and lucky to be in his presence and directing him on something like this,” he told THR.

Friends’ executive producer Kevin Bright said the actor is doing better now. “I talked to him. It was great seeing him again. And what people say is what people say. I don’t have any to say about that, except it was great to see him. And I think he’s very funny on the show. But yes, I think he’s OK. He seems stronger and better since the last time I saw him, and excited about going forward.”

Friends The Reunion was telecast on May 27 as it brought together the star cast of Friends and many of the recurring characters. Other than Perry, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow also returned. It also had guest stars such as David Beckham, Lady Gaga, Kit Harington, Reese Witherspoon, Malala Yousafzai and BTS, among others.