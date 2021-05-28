Friends’ cast: Here’s what Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox and Co have done since the show’s finale aired

The immense popularity of Friends can be gauged by the fact that a reunion special episode that aired on Thursday is the biggest thing in pop culture at the moment. Evidence suggests that it is likely driving fans to subscribe to HBO Max, the streaming service of WarnerMedia.

That the show, created by David Crane and Marta Kauffman, is still as popular as it was in the 1990s is the testament to its actors’ star power. The series’ actors, particularly the big six, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer, were a huge factor in making Friends iconic.

Here’s what the stars have done in their career since the show ended.

Jennifer Aniston (Rachel Green)

Jennifer Aniston arguably became the most well-known actor among the main Friends cast members. (Photo: Warner Bros Television)

Jennifer Aniston, it can be argued, became the most well-known actor among the main Friends cast members. She starred opposite Jim Carrey in the comedy film Bruce Almighty in 2003. She was also a lead actor in other, successful comedy films like The Break-Up, Marley & Me, The Bounty Hunter, Just Go with It, Horrible Bosses, and We’re the Millers, and so on. In 2019, she made a comeback to television with Apple TV+ with The Morning Show, which also had in the cast Reese Witherspoon, a guest star in Friends, and Steve Carell. She is also an executive producer on the show.

Courteney Cox (Monica Geller)

Courteney Cox as Monica in Friends. (Photo: Warner Bros Television) Courteney Cox as Monica in Friends. (Photo: Warner Bros Television)

When Friends began airing, Courteney Cox was the biggest star in the cast. Apart from Friends, she was also a part of another 90s’ sensation, the horror-slasher film Scream. During her post-Friends career, Cox’s best known works include drama series Dirt and sitcom Cougar Town. Cox has also tried her hand at direction with 2014’s Just Before I Go, albeit with less than ideal results.

Lisa Kudrow (Phoebe Buffay)

Lisa Kudrow as Phoebe in Friends. (Photo: Warner Bros Television) Lisa Kudrow as Phoebe in Friends. (Photo: Warner Bros Television)

Soon after Friends ended, Kudrow was a part of HBO’s comedy-drama The Comeback, which she starred in, wrote for and produced. She also appeared in acclaimed recent shows like The Good Place, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, RuPaul’s Drag Race, and so on. In movies, her well-known credits include P.S. I Love You, Booksmart, and The Girl on the Train.

Matt LeBlanc (Joey TribmaTTHbiani)

Matt LeBlanc as Joey Tribbiani in Friends. (Photo: Warner Bros Television) Matt LeBlanc as Joey Tribbiani in Friends. (Photo: Warner Bros Television)

Matt LeBlanc led the Friends spinoff series Joey, which was based on his character in the original show. He has made numerous appearances as himself in the popular British non-fiction automobile programme Top Gear. He was the starring cast member of sitcom Man with a Plan which ran from 2016 to 2020. He has also appeared in shows like Episodes and films like Jonah Hex and Lovesick.

Matthew Perry (Chandler Bing)

Matthew Perry as Chandler Bing in Friends. (Photo: Warner Bros Television) Matthew Perry as Chandler Bing in Friends. (Photo: Warner Bros Television)

After Friends, Matthew Perry starred in films like The Ron Clark Story, Numb and Birds of America. When it comes to television, his credits include a starring role in The Odd Couple, recurring role in The Good Wife, Mr. Sunshine, among others.

David Schwimmer (Ross Geller)

David Schwimmer as Ross Geller in Friends. (Photo: Warner Bros Television) David Schwimmer as Ross Geller in Friends. (Photo: Warner Bros Television)

After Friends ended, Schwimmer prioritised film and theatre. He starred as the titular character in the 2005 film Duane Hopwood. He also voice Melman in the Madagascar movies. His most famous role post Friends has to be the portrayal of Robert Kardashian in American Crime Story. He has also made special or brief appearances in shows like Curb Your Enthusiasm and 30 Rock.

Paul Rudd (Mike Hannigan)

Paul Rudd and Lisa Kudrow in Friends. (Photo: Warner Bros Television) Paul Rudd and Lisa Kudrow in Friends. (Photo: Warner Bros Television)

Rudd, now a big star, had a recurring role in Friends as Phoebe’s love-interest Mike Hannigan and her third husband. He is best known for playing the role of thief-turned-superhero Scott Lang or Ant-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe films. He has also appeared in films like Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy, Mute, This Is 40, among others. He has also hosted NBC’s variety show Saturday Night Live several times.

Cole Sprouse (Ben Geller)

Cole Sprouse and David Schwimmer in Friends. (Photo: Warner Bros Television) Cole Sprouse and David Schwimmer in Friends. (Photo: Warner Bros Television)

Then a child actor, Cole Sprouse played the role of Ross’ son with Carol Willick. Since then, he has appeared in films like The Kings of Appletown and Five Feet Apart. His best known role comes in the Riverdale TV series, in which he plays a lead role of Jughead Jones.

Maggie Wheeler (Janice)

Maggie Wheeler as Janice in Friends. (Photo: Warner Bros Television) Maggie Wheeler as Janice in Friends. (Photo: Warner Bros Television)

Wheeler, who played the recurring role of Janice in Friends, was also a part of other shows like ER, Californication, and Archer (through voice). She also appeared in 2006’s Dr. Dolittle 3.

James Michael Tyler (Gunther)

James Michael Tyler played the role of Gunther in Friends. (Photo: Warner Bros Television) James Michael Tyler played the role of Gunther in Friends. (Photo: Warner Bros Television)

James Michael Tyler, who played the role of Gunther in Friends, has not been as active in showbiz as other cast members of the show. He has appeared in shows like Scrubs, Episodes, and cooking show Iron Chef America.