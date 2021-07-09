Friends’ monkey trainer calls David Schwimmer ‘despicable’, says he was jealous of Marcel

Marcel's trainer Mike Morris said David Schwimmer has just been "jealous" that the monkey garnered more laughs than him. (Photo: Warner Bros Television)

David Schwimmer, best known for playing the role of Ross Geller in the sitcom Friends, has been called “despicable” by the trainer of Marcel the Monkey for his old and recent comments about the simian.

In the Friends reunion special episode that aired earlier this year, Schwimmer had talked about filming his scenes with the capuchin monkey who his character kept as a pet for sometime. He had talked about his frustration about the ape not doing its job correctly.

He said, “Here is my problem: The monkey, obviously, was trained. It had to hit its mark and do its thing right at the perfect time. What inevitably began to happen was we would all have choreographed bits kind of timed out, and it would get messed up because the monkey didn’t do its job right. So we would have to reset, we’d have to go again, because the monkey didn’t get it right.”

But Mike Morris told UK tabloid The Sun that that is not true and the actor has just been “jealous” that the monkey garnered more laughs than him.

He told the publication he has “never ever watched Friends because of Schwimmer’s comments about the monkeys. I have refused to ever since he did an interview after the animals got written out of the show and he said they tried to bite him and throw poop at him. They didn’t do any of that. None of it is true, when I was there none of that ever happened. I didn’t speak out back then but I am now. Of course, I didn’t watch the reunion interview but I heard from others what Schwimmer said. I just don’t agree with it, if anything he threw off their timing if we want to be truthful. Schwimmer was fine with the monkeys for the first couple of episodes and happy to be there. But people would laugh at the monkey and I think he got jealous because it wasn’t him getting the laughs.”

He added, “I find it despicable for him to still be speaking ill of her.”

Marcel appeared in The One With The Monkey and episode and stayed for a little more than a season.