Tuesday, June 22, 2021
Friends actor James Michael Tyler opens up about cancer diagnosis

Friends actor James Michael Tyler urged fans to go in for regular medical tests, adding that prostate cancer is '99 percent treatable' if detected early.

By: Entertainment Desk | Mumbai |
June 22, 2021 12:25:31 pm
gunther friendsJames Michael Tyler played Gunther in Friends. (Photo: Friends Fandom, James Michael Tyler/Instagram)

Actor James Michael Tyler on Monday revealed he is battling stage 4 prostate cancer. Tyler is best known for playing Gunther in the popular sitcom Friends.

The 59-year-old actor discussed his diagnosis during an appearance on NBC’s Today show. Tyler told host Craig Melvin that he was diagnosed with advanced prostate cancer in 2018, and it has now spread to his bones.

James Michael Tyler said his disease started ‘mutating’ during the coronavirus pandemic, and now he can no longer walk. “I missed going in for a test, which was not a good thing. So the cancer decided to mutate at the time of the pandemic, and so it’s progressed,” he shared, adding that it’s a ‘late-stage cancer’. “So eventually, you know, it’s gonna probably get me,” the actor said, fighting off tears.

 

Also Read |Friends Reunion director explains Paul Rudd and Cole Sprouse’s absence from the special episode

In Friends, James Michael Tyler played Gunther, the manager of the coffee shop Central Perk. He was also seen as someone smitten by Rachel (Jennifer Aniston). In the reunion special, the actor was seen interacting with the main cast — Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer, Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, and Matthew Perry — as they revisited some moments from the show.

The Friends actor concluded the interview by urging fans to go in for regular medical tests, adding that prostate cancer is ’99 percent treatable’ if detected early.

