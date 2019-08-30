Freddie Highmore penning Homesick for TBS

Freddie Highmore is working on dark comedy Homesick, which has been acquired by TBS network.

Advertising

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the 27-year-old actor is penning the show with British writer James Mitchell.

The series will explore the themes of mental health, body image, toxic masculinity, and what it means to defy “normal” expectations of gender.

The story is based around the dysfunctional relationship between a self-destructive twenty-something man, secretly suffering from an eating disorder, and his mother, a raging narcissist and a total enabler who also happens to be his best friend.

Advertising

The project hails from Highmore’s production banner Alfresco Pictures and Sony Pictures Television.

The actor will also executive produce the show.

Previously, Highmore has written as well as directed episodes of ABC show The Good Doctor.