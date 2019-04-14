Toggle Menu
Four Weddings and a Funeral TV series premiere date announced

Set in London, Four Weddings and a Funeral series will follow a group of friends as their lives intersect through five events.

The small screen version of Four Weddings and a Funeral will be developed by Mindy Kaling.

The small screen version of Four Weddings and a Funeral is set to premiere on July 31.

Developed by Mindy Kaling, the show will be a 10-episode anthology series remake of the 1994 romantic comedy of the same name.

According to TVLine, Hulu will launch its TV adaptation of the rom-com.

Set in London, similar to the film, the series will follow a group of friends as their lives intersect through five events. Each season will center on a different story arc.

According to the official line, “Relationships are forged and broken, political scandals exposed, London social life lampooned, love affairs ignited and doused, and of course, there are four weddings… and a funeral.”

The series features Nathalie Emmanuel, Jessica Williams, Zoe Boyle, Rebecca Rittenhouse, Guz Khan, Sophia La Porta, Brandon Mychal Smith, Nikesh Patel and John Reynolds.

Kaling will pen the remake with “Mindy Project” showrunner Matt Warburton.

Original film director Richard Curtis is also involved as an executive producer.

