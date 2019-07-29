Fosse/Verdon first impression: Michelle Williams delivers a solid performance

No one likes it when shows drag. Yes, the argument might be that some shows demand that kind of detailing. But Steven Levenson and Thomas Kail’s Fosse/Verdon didn’t need that extra musical numbers right at the beginning of the show. Of course, you are bound to show some of Fosse’s work as he was a Broadway choreographer, but the pilot crams in too much.

Advertising

For the uninitiated, Fosse/Verdon is a biographical miniseries featuring Sam Rockwell as Broadway director-choreographer Bob Fosse and Michelle Williams as Gwen Verdon, the talented actress-dancer. The show is based on the book called Fosse by Sam Wasson which chronicles the highs and lows the couple faced in their personal as well as professional relationship.

While Sam Rockwell impresses as ace choreographer Fosse, it is the incredible Michelle Williams who shines as the strong, sassy and desperately-in-love Verdon.

Fosse, despite having an attentive and loving wife, indulges in an extra-marital affair, while Verdon comes to terms with the reality of her relationship. That has to be one of the most evocative sequences of the second episode. The Emmy nod was well deserved.

While the production value and the performances of Fosse/Verdon are excellent, the same cannot be said about the writing, unfortunately. As far as the editing goes, the episodes could have been of 40 minutes each, not nearly an hour long. It lingers where it shouldn’t and tries to sell the scene as art, but that doesn’t really work all the time.

Fosse/Verdon premieres today at 9 pm on Star World.