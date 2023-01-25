Former Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah director releases promo for his new show: ‘Be ready for a hilarious ride’

Director Malav Rajda, who quit the longest running Indian television show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah in December, has released the promo of his upcoming show titled Professor Pandey Ke Paanch Parivaar.

Manav shared the promo with a caption that read, “Tried to entertain the audience for 14 years at 8 30 pm…the effort will continue again from 6th February Monday to Saturday on DANGAL 2…be ready for one hell of a hilarious ride….😇😇😇 Presenting our new show PROFESSOR PANDEY KE PAANCH PARIVAAR.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Malav Rajda (@malavrajda)

Malav filmed his last episode with the team of TMKOC in December. He was associated with the show for the last 14 years. Talking about why he quit the show, the director told Hindustan Times, “After doing the show for 14 years, I thought I had gone into a comfort zone. I thought to grow creatively it’s best to move out and challenge myself.”

Since a few actors exited the show last year due to some conflicts with the production house, it was suspected that Rajda quit due to similar reasons. However, he clarified and said that he had “gratitude” for the show and the producer. He said, “If you are set out to do good work, there will be creative differences within the team but it’s always to improve the show. I had no fallout with the production house. I only have gratitude for the show and for Asit bhai (Modi, show producer).”

In 2022, Raj Anadkat and Shailesh Lodha quit the show. Malav Rajda is married to actor Priya Ahuja, who plays Rita Reporter on the show. It is yet to be seen if Priya will also quit the show.