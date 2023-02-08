scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Feb 08, 2023
Disgruntled Shark Tank India finalist accuses judges of ghosting contestant after striking deal, says Ashneer Grover was ‘shown the door’ due to this

A former Shark Tank India contestant who had lashed out against the show last year has made new claims on Twitter. He said that two judges have ghosted an entrepreneur that they struck a deal with in season one.

Shark Tank India 2 was launched on January 2.
A former Shark Tank India contestant has claimed that judges on the show ghosted an entrepreneur who was offered a deal on the show on season one. The ex-contestant Akshay Shah, the fouder/CEO of a company called iWeb, had lashed out against the show last year as well. He also claimed that Ashneer Grover was removed from the show because of his on-camera comments, which have been perceived as harsh by some.

In a tweet earlier this week, he wrote that he had met a founder who was offered a deal by two ‘sharks’ last year, but couldn’t get in touch with them after the show. He wrote, “Met a founder yesterday, who had got a deal from two sharks in season 1, who never met him nor responded to his mails post Shark Tank India – ab kya bolen.” When he was asked why the ‘sharks’ haven’t been ‘exposed’ by the founder yet, he replied in a tweet, “Like I said most founders fear, I am helpless :) In season 1 what we faced, more than 50% others faced the same or worse, the outcome being Ashneer was shown the door and sharks counselled not to be rude and brash and be considerate but no founder came out in the open!”

 

Also read |Rejected Shark Tank India pitcher tells Ashneer Grover to ‘apply his mind’, lashes out at Aman Gupta’s arrogance

Last year, Akshay had written a Twitter thread detailing the pitching process on the show, and why he feels he was treated unfairly. He had taken particular offence to comments made by Ashneer Grover and Aman Gupta. While Aman returned for season two of Shark Tank India, Ashneer didn’t.

Shark Tank India returned with season two last month. While Ashneer hasn’t spoken about his ouster from the show, he has said that he ‘dominated’ season one, and that returning to the show even in future seasons is out of the question.

First published on: 08-02-2023 at 11:32 IST
