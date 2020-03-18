Former Roadies director slams reality show, calls it an embarrassment to brand MTV

Roadies Revolution airs on MTV India. (Photo: Rannvijay Singha/Instagram) Roadies Revolution airs on MTV India. (Photo: Rannvijay Singha/Instagram)

Roadies Revolution has been the subject of multiple controversies. After Neha Dhupia was brutally trolled on social media, the reality show’s former director Nivedith Alva has now called Roadies an embarrassment to brand MTV.

In a series of tweets, Nivedith said the show ‘has degenerated over time’. He wrote, “The MTV Roadies format was created by my brother Nikhil Alva @njalva and was meant to be a show that inspired & united the youth of India to do good and get involved with nation-building.”

“I directed the 1st Season of Roadies, produced by Miditech, that discovered youth icon @rannvijaysingha (Season 1). We also produced Season 2 that Bollywood Superstar @ayushmannk won,” he added.

The MTV Roadies format was created by my brother Nikhil Alva @njalva and was meant to be a show that inspired & united the youth of India to do good and get involved with nation building. — Nivedith Alva (@nivedithalva) March 16, 2020

Using the hashtag ‘Unreal Roadies’, Nivedith Alva further wrote, “It sickens me to see what has been done to the Roadies format over time. Backstabbing, bad language, abusive anchors, violence and in-your-face-sexuality were never a part of the format. #UnrealRoadies.” He added, “The show has degenerated over time to the point where it is an embarrassment to brand MTV & to any advertiser associated with it. In the end,these young participants have to go back into the real world. It is worth considering the long term damage being done to them,for ratings.”

A few days back, gang leader Neha Dhupia faced the wrath of trolls for her reaction towards a contestant who slapped his girlfriend for cheating on him. The actor lashed out at the man and emphasised that it was the girl’s choice to cheat on him, which did not go down well with netizens.

Neha Dhupia wrote a long note clarifying that her statement on the show was against violence. “Cheating is not something I stand for, and it is unfortunate that I have been misrepresented for the same… but what I do stand for is women’s safety,” the note read.

Dhupia also mentioned that while she initially kept mum on the trolling, she chose to speak up as trolls started abusing her family members. “One of my posts had over 56k comments! Yet I was silent but now people close to me who have nothing to do with this – my family, my friends, my co-workers and even my dad’s personal WhatsApp are being flooded with abuses and harassment. My daughter’s page is nothing less than a barrage of abuses and this is not acceptable to me,” she said.

The shoot of Roadies Revolution is underway in Himachal Pradesh. While the team has shot for a large chunk of the schedule, the filming has been reportedly halted after the coronavirus outbreak in the country. This season, there are no gangs and Neha Dhupia, Prince Narula, Nikhil Chinapa and Raftaar will be seen as mentors for the contestants. Rannvijay Singh will, however, continue as the host and ringmaster of the reality show.

MTV Roadies launched in 2003 with Raghu Ram and Rajiv Lakhshman being the creative forces. The twins moved out in 2014, sharing that they have done enough to popularise the show. Roadies is an aspiration for a section of the audience, but it also receives an equal amount of flak for abusive content. All said and done, Roadies is one of the longest-running reality shows in India.

