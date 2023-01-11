Flatheads founder Ganesh Balakrishnan: ‘Breaking down on Shark Tank India 2 wasn’t orchestrated’

“All my inboxes are filled. It has been an uproar of love and support. I never expected it to happen in my wildest dream. I don’t know what to say,” says Flatheads owner Ganesh Balakrishnan. Ganesh was recently seen on Shark Tank India 2, pitching his brand, and ended up winning hearts with his honest story. The businessman mentioned how he would take a break and get a job to run his house, and reevaluate his business plans. As he discussed his lows with the ‘sharks’, Ganesh ended up breaking down making him relatable for many.

The entrepreneur in his recent LinkedIn post mentioned how his Indian inventory has been sold out. Calling it an unreal experience, Ganesh told indianexpress.com that it all started with Sugar co-founder Kaushik Mukherjee posting about him before the episode. He shared that not just in India, but sales in UAE and the US also started shooting up. “I don’t understand how it’s happening. It’s become a global phenomenon.”

When asked what are his plans now that Flatheads has received so much support, Ganesh said that he hasn’t had time to re-evaluate things. “It’s all overwhelming at the moment. There are orders to be filled, so honestly, I haven’t had time to process things. It sounds like an interesting proposition to start again but there’s a lot of thinking that needs to be done,” he shared, adding that he’s also received offers from angel investors, and he will start conversations with them soon.

Talking about what made him enter Shark Tank India Season 2, Ganesh Balakrishnan said that they were raising funds for the company when the show came as a big opportunity. “It was a logical thing to do given the visibility it brings. However, the time between the registration and being in that room changed things. We couldn’t raise the funds. However, I wanted to make the best pitch. The sharks too have built brands of their own and understand businesses. I was on the show expecting a potential offer, and wanted to make the best use of whatever fund I would get.”

Ganesh further shared that he has made more than 100 venture pitches and the conversation in the tank was a ‘classic angel investment conversation’. Balakrishnan said the conversation was moving in a rational way, but he started realising how he needed to work on the basic fundamentals mid-way. “Vineeta Singh rightly asked what would I do, even if I got the money. That got me thinking and then Aman Gupta spoke about being in a similar situation, and how he took a two-year break to clear his mind. During that time, I started thinking about my journey and the impact it had on my family, which made me emotional,” he shared.

A section of the audience, however, criticised the move saying Shark Tank India is becoming like any other reality show, with its sob stories. Defending himself, Ganesh Balakrishnan said, “Everybody has an opinion, I cannot help it. I am who I am. I can honestly say it wasn’t orchestrated or I had prepared to break down. It happened and I couldn’t help it. There are lot of things that I need to do for my business and I have no time for the negativity.”

He also opened up about rejecting Peyush Bansal‘s offer saying he had realised he may not be able to use the fund well. He knew it was time to pause and think rather than take up a rash decision in the heat of the moment.

On a final note, Ganesh Balakrishnan revealed his family’s reaction to the Shark Tank India 2 episode. “My mother broke down when she saw me getting emotional. However, with the level of support we have received, she’s been very happy and thanked God for all that. My daughter also came back and said she was proud of me, and that was very heartening to hear. My wife has always been stoic and has taken everything in her stride,” he said.

Shark Tank India 2 airs on Sony TV and streams on SonyLIV.