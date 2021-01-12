Five youth shows we miss on television

On the occasion of National Youth Day, here are five youth shows that we miss watching on television.

Remix

Remix aired on Star One. (Photo: Star1Remix/Facebook) Remix aired on Star One. (Photo: Star1Remix/Facebook)

Set in Maurya High School, the Star One show depicted the lives of school students. From first love, heartbreak, peer and parental pressure to dealing with study load, the show touched upon various subjects with utmost sensitivity. Added to that, it was one of the first TV shows to have an original music album, given the students were part of a band. And how can we forget the super stylish uniform that made most youngsters don blazers in school, even in summers. The show starred Karan Wahi, Shweta Gulati, Raj Singh Arora and Priya Wal.

Miley Jab Hum Tum

Miley Jab Hum Tum aired on Star One. (Photo: IMDB) Miley Jab Hum Tum aired on Star One. (Photo: IMDB)

Miley Jab Hum Tum brought alive the magic of college days on screen. Told through the perspective of two sisters – Gunjan and Nupur – with very different personalities, the series grabbed eyeballs with its relatable content. The chemistry between the leads (Rati Pandey-Arjun Bijlani and Sanaya Irani-Mohit Sehgal) also helped the show gain a strong fan base.

Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani

Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani aired on Star One. (Photo: Disney Plus Hotstar) Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani aired on Star One. (Photo: Disney Plus Hotstar)

After Twilight became a sensation worldwide, Ekta Kapoor launched her own vampire-human love story called Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani. The first youth-centric supernatural series in India made Vivian Dsena an overnight star, and if you check out his photos from the time, you would know why.

Left Right Left

Left Right Left aired on SAB TV. (Photo: Left Right Left Fanclub/ Left Right Left aired on SAB TV. (Photo: Left Right Left Fanclub/ Facebook

The SAB TV drama featured Rajeev Khandelwal as the oh-so-handsome Captain Rajveer Shekhawat, in charge of the training, while Priyanka Bassi, Harshad Chopda, Arjun Bijlani, Kunal Karan Kapoor and Vikas Manaktala played his young cadets. Apart from some grueling training sessions, the show also touched upon topics like friendship, love, redemption – making it a favourite among the young audience.

Dil Dostii Dance

As the title suggests, the college-based show dealt with love, friendship and dance. Styled ala High School Musical, Dil Dostii Dance, also referred to as D3, boasted of some amazing dance performances, as the student team competed in various competitions in the show. Interestingly, the makers cast real dancers as actors in D3, and we must say they did an amazing job. The show gave us young stars like Shakti Mohan, Shantanu Maheshwari, Kunwar Amar and Vrushika Mehta, who played the popular characters of Kiara, Swayam, Reyansh and Sharon, respectively.