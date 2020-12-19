Five television shows that failed to make a mark in 2020

Several shows went off the air this year.

With the digital medium churning out impressive content, the audience is now spoilt for choice. And hence, they take no time to reject television shows. In 2020, a lot of serials were taken off the air within just a few months.

Here’s looking back at five television shows that failed to make a mark this year.

Beyhadh 2

Beyhadh 2 aired on Sony TV. (Photo: PR Handout) Beyhadh 2 aired on Sony TV. (Photo: PR Handout)

Given the shock value of seeing Jennifer Winget in a negative avatar, Beyhadh (2016) became an overnight success. Wanting to make use of its popularity, the makers launched its second season in December 2019. Apart from Winget, the show also starred Shivin Narang and Ashish Chowdhry. However, the audience outright rejected the revenge drama, given that it had a similar storyline. With nothing new to offer, the series was abruptly wrapped up in March.

Gangs of Filmistaan

Gangs of Filmistaan aired on Star Bharat. (Photo Neeti Simoes/Instagram) Gangs of Filmistaan aired on Star Bharat. (Photo Neeti Simoes/Instagram)

Featuring a stellar star cast with names like Sunil Grover, Shilpa Shinde, Sugandha Mishra, Upasana Singh among others, there was a lot of expectations from Gangs of Filmistaan. The one-of-a-kind series was touted to be the perfect mix of fiction and non-fiction genre. However, a controversy in the initial days with Shinde blaming makers for exploiting actors led to a negative buzz. Also, the show being aired on Star Bharat, which has a relatively lesser viewership, didn’t help its cause.

Dil Jaise Dhadke…Dhadakne Do

Dil Jaise Dhadke…Dhadakne Do aired on Star Plus. (Photo: PR Handout) Dil Jaise Dhadke…Dhadakne Do aired on Star Plus. (Photo: PR Handout)

Mahesh Bhatt made a big comeback on television, backing the ambitious project Dil Jaise Dhadke…Dhadakne Do. Initially titled Jannat, the show focused on a man, who has given up worldly affairs, and promotes a young child as the return of a goddess on earth. The show only aired 38 episodes, and was brought to a halt due to the pandemic-induced lockdown. Soon, Star Plus announced that it would be cancelling the show as it had failed to garner good ratings.

Dil Yeh Ziddi Hai

Dil Yeh Ziddi Hai aired on Zee TV. (Photo: ZEE5) Dil Yeh Ziddi Hai aired on Zee TV. (Photo: ZEE5)

The Zee TV show revolved around a young girl who is losing her eyesight because of a disease. However, she fights all odds to make her dreams come true, including a fairytale romance. A not too impressive star cast with average performance led to the show’s early exit. Even before it could complete 100 episodes, it was pulled off the air.

Dadi Amma… Dadi Amma Maan Jaao

Dadi Amma…Dadi Amma Maan Jao aired on Star Plus. (Photo: PR Handout) Dadi Amma…Dadi Amma Maan Jao aired on Star Plus. (Photo: PR Handout)

Dadi Amma… Dadi Amma Maan Jaao brought veteran actors Seema Biswas and Mohan Joshi together on screen for the first time. The Rajshri Productions’ drama wanted to bring to the fore the relationship between millennial kids and their grandparents. While the serial had good intent, given the times of fast-paced shows, there was hardly any buzz about it. After shoots were brought to a halt due to lockdown, the channel announced that it would not bring back the daily owing to its low ratings.

Special Mention: Naagin 4

Naagin 4 aired on Colors. (Photo: PR Handout) Naagin 4 aired on Colors. (Photo: PR Handout)

After three successful seasons, Naagin 4, starring Nia Sharma, Jasmin Bhasin and Vijayendra Kumeria in the lead roles, failed to make an impact. Even Ekta Kapoor, while announcing the show’s end, had confessed that the team hadn’t put much effort into the script. The season was pulled off the air and a new season kickstarted, which too is doing average on the TRP list.

