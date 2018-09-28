Five songs from animated series that will take you on a nostalgia trip

We may not remember much about the finer details of the plots of those shows, but we can instantly recognise them by their theme songs. We may not remember much about the finer details of the plots of those shows, but we can instantly recognise them by their theme songs.

If a sizeable part of your childhood was spent in the 1990s and the 2000s, you must have grown up on a healthy diet of animated TV series. You know, stuff like Pokémon, Scooby-Doo, Duck Tales, The Jungle Book and many more. We may not remember much about the finer details of the plots of those shows, but we can instantly recognise them by their theme songs.

In India, these shows were aired in Hindi for a long time (perhaps until DTH services came along) and for this reason, Indian singers and composers were hired to recreate the originals. Here are a few songs from the very best animated shows that aired on channels like Cartoon Network, Doordarshan, Disney Channel and so on.

DuckTales: Based on Carl Barks’ characters and stories, Disney’s DuckTales involved anthropomorphic ducks, chief of whom were Scrooge McDuck and his wards Huey, Dewey, and Louie, who were Donald Duck’s nephews. Donald Duck had enlisted in the US Navy, so he could not take care of them himself. Most of the episodes were about the adventures of the three boys who often had to join forces with their granduncle to save his treasure. Anyway, here is the new, reworked song that Disney had released. Shaan and his son Shubh have given the vocals.

Jungle Book Shonen Mowgli: It is hard to believe the Jungle Book we saw in our childhood was actually a Japanese anime adaptation of Rudyard Kipling’s influential book. The Jungle Book was about an Indian baby who grows up with wolves in the jungles of central India, and gets a wolf-father and wolf-mother, along with wold-siblings. Mowgli, which was the name of that baby, had adventures with other animals too, especially his best friends, Bagheera, a black Panther, and Baloo, a sloth bear.

Merrie Melodies and Looney Tunes: Boasting of many colourful, funny and mostly impudent characters, Warner Bros’ famous cartoon shows were a huge hit with the kids then, even if a lot of what happened in them was not exactly kid-friendly. These two series had unforgettable characters like Bugs Bunny and Daffy Duck.

Pokémon: The media franchise Pokémon was mainly about a TV show that was broadcast in the Toonami block of Cartoon Network. Even now, this song sounds like childhood.

Bob the Builder: A great thing about the theme song of this Pogo (a sister channel to Cartoon Network) show was that it summarised the basic plot in a no-nonsensical way, and sounded great while doing it. Bob the Builder was one of the many stop-motion animated shows on Pogo.

