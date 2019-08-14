Missed Man vs Wild with Bear Grylls and Prime Minister Modi? Here’s why you watch the special episode

Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently featured on Bear Grylls’ Man vs Wild in a special episode where the two walked across Jim Corbett National Park in Uttarakhand. PM Modi braved the wind and rain in the conservation park as he crossed a river in the park in Grylls’ self-made raft.

Advertising

Here are reasons why you should watch this episode of Man vs Wild:

1. PM Modi – The Cleanliness Crusader

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has spoken about his cleanliness drive Swachch Bharat Abhiyan numerous times in the past. On this episode, he shared with Bear Grylls as to how India is moving towards his dream. He said, “Only the people of India can make India clean. Personal hygiene is in the culture of people. But we need to develop the habit of social hygiene. Mahatma Gandhi has done a lot of work on it and recently we are getting good success in this. I believe India will succeed in this very soon.”

2. PM Modi – The go-getter

Advertising

PM Modi shared that even though they came from a low-income household, it never deterred his determination to live a clean lifestyle. He shared that though they could not afford detergents or other cleaning supplies, he made detergent out of wet soil. He shared, “In winter the dew drops that would form on the ground would create a layer of salt on the ground. We would take out that layer of soil, bring it back home and keep it. And we would use it as a detergent to wash our clothes.”

3. PM Modi – The man who is never afraid

Bear Grylls asked PM Modi if he is ever nervous before addressing a big rally. The Prime Minister replied, “I have never experienced fear because my inbuilt temperament is very positive.”

4. PM Modi – The wildlife lover

During the episode, PM Modi shared various anecdotes from the time he spent in the Himalayas during his late teens. He also shared a story from his childhood where he brought back a baby crocodile to his house. His mother said that this was not right so he released the crocodile back into the pond.