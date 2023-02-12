Bigg Boss 16: Sumbul-Shalin-Tina’s dynamic to the bond between ‘mandali’, here are 5 highlights from Salman Khan show

Bigg Boss 16 is all set to air its finale tonight with one among Shiv Thakare, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, MC Stan, Shalin Bhanot and Archana Gautam taking home the trophy. Host Salman Khan will be joined by Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel while former contestants will put up some grand performances in the episode.

Before the big night, here’s looking back at the top five highlights of the season that made the season super successful.

Bigg Boss khel gaye

At the start of the season, Bigg Boss informed audiences as well as the contestants that this time, he too would be playing the game. Over the months, we saw how Bigg Boss tried to instigate fights between housemates and sometimes even played the peacemaker. Bigg Boss also was the one gossiping with contestants and even learnt rapping from Stan. He was totally involved in every phase of the game and played it most actively.

Sajid Khan’s entry

Disgraced filmmaker Sajid Khan’s entry in Bigg Boss 16 led to an outrage on social media. Accused by multiple women during the #MeToo movement, Sajid Khan was brought into the show and given a hero entry. He was also given multiple opportunities to whitewash his image. Hailed as the big brother in the house, Sajid was seen trying his best to win hearts as he prepares to get back to work again. The director took a voluntary exit from the show owing to prior commitment, a few weeks before the finale.

Tina-Shalin-Sumbul love triangle

Every season, there is a romantic relationship that becomes the talking point of the season. This year, it was a love triangle that gained maximum momentum. Shalin Bhanot found an unlikely friend in a much younger Sumbul Touqeer Khan. While it seemed like a casual friendship at the start as Shalin got closer to Tina Datta, Sumbul became possessive and insecure. She was even called ‘obsessed’ with Shalin by host Salman Khan. As the two drifted apart, Shalin and Tina became closer. However, towards the end, Salman called their romance ‘fake’ and mentioned how it was all for the camera.

Major fights

Like previous years, this season also saw some major fights in Bigg Boss. The first one was between Shiv Thakare and Archana Gautam. As a fight ensued, Shiv tried to instigate Archana by mentioning her political party. This led to her grabbing his neck which eventually got her ousted from the house. However, she was later brought back by Salman Khan saying that Shiv was also at fault. Another big fight happened between MC Stan and Shalin Bhanot after the former stopped him from nursing Tina when she sprained herself. They abused each other and even threatened to hurt another once they step out, leading to host Salman reprimanding them.

Mandali — The family affair

Amid all the negativity, Bigg Boss 16 also found some positivity thanks to the mandali. Shiv Thakare, Sajid Khan, MC Stan, Abdu Rozik first bonded together and later Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and Sumbul Touqueer Khan joined the gang. The six stood by each other through every struggle and gave the show some cherished sweet moments. The group will also be seen performing together at the finale with ‘Haq Se Mandali’ printed on their jacket.

Who do you think will win Bigg Boss 16? Comment below.