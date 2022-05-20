First Second Chance director Lakshmi Iyer lauds Devoleena Bhattacharjee: ‘The grace, poise, beauty…’

Saath Nibhana Saathiya actor Devoleena Bhattacharjee is all set to make her film debut with the Lakshmi Iyer directorial titled First Second Chance. The movie also stars Renuka Shahane, Ananth Mahadevan, Saahil Uppal and Nikhil Sangha. Ahead of the release of the film’s teaser, the director took to social media to laud Devoleena‘s performance. Stating that it was a challenge to cast someone who could match up to Renuka’s “magic and aura”, Lakshmi mentioned that she was glad Devoleena came on board.

“Casting for Vaidehi was a challenge someone to match beautiful @renukash710 maam’s magic and aura. I am so glad @devoleena I found you and you came on board for this beautiful character the grace the poise the beauty of my Vaidehi you bring it all alive in every frame,” she wrote on Instagram. Lakshmi also added that the teaser of the film will release on May 25 at 11 am.

Touched by her director’s gesture, Devoleena Bhattacharjee replied saying it was an honour for her to play the role. She wrote on the post, “Thank you @iyer_lakshmi for the oppurtunity and its my honour to justify the character.”

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

In the black and white photo, Devoleena flaunts a retro look. Dressed in a sari, she has pleated hair topped with gajras. The actor finished her beautiful look with some jewelry and a bindi.

As per reports, First Second Chance is a love story. It is the tale of a woman, who gives love a second chance.

Best known for her role as Gopi bahu, Devoleena Bhattacharjee was last seen in Bigg Boss 15 as a challenger.