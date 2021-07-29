First photos of Bigg Boss OTT house: Step inside Karan Johar-hosted show

The wait for Bigg Boss OTT launch is only becoming more exciting by the day. While Karan Johar will turn host for the digital version of the reality show, actors Divya Agarwal and Ridhima Pandit have already signed the dotted lines to get locked in the house. And now we have some exclusive leaked pictures from the set of the Voot series.

The photos from one of the areas in the Bigg Boss OTT house reveals the setup. Given contestants would be locked inside for six weeks, the makers have tried to give them a taste of freedom. One of the walls on the side has a french window with a poster that gives a fake view of the outside world. Also, the floors have been done in green, adding some natural feel to the house.

A huge orange light has been placed above the dining table which currently has seven chairs, giving a hint of the number of contestants being signed for the mini-season. The table in a similar bright shade complements the headlight adding more aesthetic value to the area. There is also a sitting area nearby along with a mini cupboard, in antique finish balancing the overall look.

Checkout more pictures from the Bigg Boss OTT house

The Bigg Boss OTT set is being contructed in Filmcity, Mumbai. (Photo: PR) The Bigg Boss OTT set is being contructed in Filmcity, Mumbai. (Photo: PR)

Karan Johar hosted Bigg Boss OTT will be a six-week digital version of Bigg Boss. (Photo: PR) Karan Johar hosted Bigg Boss OTT will be a six-week digital version of Bigg Boss. (Photo: PR)

As readers would know, Bigg Boss OTT will have a mix of influencers, social media stars and some celebs as contestants. Apart from the usual hour-long episode, viewers will get to see their journey 24X7 live on the streaming platform. A few of the top performers will also get a chance to be on the main show — Bigg Boss 15 that will air on Colors, with Salman Khan as the host.

Apart from signing some interesting contestants, the makers are also in touch with former Bigg Boss contestants Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill to appear on the season as guests. Given the theme of Bigg Boss OTT is ‘Stay Connected’, makers feel that Sidnaaz, as the couple is called, would fit the bill completely.

“While they might not be able to be a part of the entire journey, the team is trying to get them as a guest. Apart from kickstarting the season, they could also help the contestants by sharing their success mantra,” a source earlier told indianexpress.com.

Bigg Boss OTT will premiere on August 8 on Voot.