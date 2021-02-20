Fire breaks out on the sets of Kinshuk Mahajan and Shiny Doshi show Pandya Store, producers say ‘everyone safe’

The sets of Kinshuk Mahajan and Shiny Doshi starrer Star Plus show Pandya Store caught fire on Saturday in Mumbai. Though no casualties were reported, a portion of its set located in Film City, Goregaon got damaged. The cause of the fire is still not known.

Actor Kruttika Desai, who portrays Kinshuk’s onscreen mother posted a video of the fire on social media, which she later deleted. One can see the set fuming in the clip.

Show’s producers Sunjoy Waddhwa and Comall Sunjoy Waddhwa from Sphere Origins issued a statement that read, “A part of the set of the show Pandya Store caught fire post-pack-up of the shoot. The extent of damage in respect of this accident is yet to be determined. The magnitude of the fire was minor in nature and has not disrupted our operations. Everyone including the artistes and the crew members are safe and shooting has resumed.”

Pandya Store, that debuted on January 25, revolves around how a newly married couple go all out to save their debt ridden shop from getting auctioned.