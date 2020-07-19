Fire breaks out on Kumkum Bhagya set, team escapes unhurt

Sriti Jha and her co-stars have resumed shooting for Kumkum Bhagya as months-long lockdown relaxed in the city. Sriti Jha and her co-stars have resumed shooting for Kumkum Bhagya as months-long lockdown relaxed in the city.

A fire broke out on the set of Ekta Kapoor’s television drama Kumkum Bhagya on Saturday. The team, including actors Sriti Jha, Shabbir Ahluwalia and Pooja Banerjee, escaped the mishap unhurt.

Pooja, who recently joined the Zee TV daily soap, was left “shaken” by the accident, according to her spokesperson.

“The incident was horrific and she was very shaken but all’s well. She and the entire team managed to get out of it without a scar. Pooja took the day off to recuperate mentally,” the spokesperson said in a statement.

Sriti, who plays Pragya on the show, wrote on Instagram she was “absolutely safe”, in an apparent reference to the accident.

Alongside a picture of herself wearing a tilak, Sriti wrote on her Instagram story, “Aai ne meri nazar utari. Main bilkul safe hu (Mom warded off the evil eye. I am absolutely safe). We never speak much…mostly. I am at a loss of words with her…But she called me over for this. @aaiskitchenmumbai Kaha rakhu itna pyaar (where do I keep so much love).”

The filming on the show resumed this July, more than three months after the film and television industry shut shop owing to the coronavirus-induced nationwide lockdown. The fresh episodes of Kumkum Bhagya began airing from July 13. Besides the show, popular dramas like Kasautii Zindagi Kay, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Kundali Bhagya have returned to the floors as well.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd