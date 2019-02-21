Fire breaks out at Saumya Tandon’s house, actor escapes unhurt

A fire broke out at TV actor Saumya Tandon’s house on Wednesday night. The Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain actor tweeted about the incident and assured fans that she is safe.

Confirming the incident to indianexpress.com, Saumya shared, “We managed to escape without any harm. Everything is fine now. Nothing to worry.”

As per the actor, she woke up in the middle of the night to see flames in her room. She managed to quickly douse the fire with the help of her nanny. Saumya, who sustained a minor injury, through a series of tweets, had a word of advice for her followers.

Had fire in my house 😢, lessons learnt 1. Never sleep with liquit mosquito replant next to your bed especially if it’s over take it off the switch 2. Never have loose connection things plugged in 3. Learn to use fire extinguishers infact buy n keep it at home now. pic.twitter.com/wpb5YiHqUP — Saumya Tandon (@saumyatandon) February 21, 2019

Yes by God’s grace all well, we are all safe no major injuries. It could have been worse, we were lucky. https://t.co/NXNWOzgNIt — Saumya Tandon (@saumyatandon) February 21, 2019

Popularly known as Anita Bhabhi, Saumya Tandon recently gave birth to a baby boy, who she has named Miraan Tandon Singh. Speaking exclusively to indianexpress.com, she had shared, “I know there will be a lot of questions about my work plan, but there would be a right place and time for those answers. Right now it is about celebrating and taking all your good wishes for me. Of course, I plan to continue working and acting as long as I live. Hate to give this explanation though. I don’t think being a mother makes any woman hold back her passion, dream or work, it only empowers her more. What I can assure everyone is that I will keep on trying to raise the bar for myself and hope to not disappoint the viewers with my work.”