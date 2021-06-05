Fawad Khan’s Zindagi Gulzar Hai returns to Indian screens ‘on demand’

After almost five years of no Fawad Khan on Indian screens, fan can rejoice as the Pakistani heartthrob’s popular romantic drama Zindagi Gulzar Hai has returned to television. Fawad had to bid a bitter adieu to his Indian fans in 2016 as there were demands by several film bodies to boycott Pakistani artistes from working in Indian films and music industry in the aftermath of the Uri attack.

Consequently, Fawad’s 2016 film Ae Dil Hai Mushkil was embroiled in controversy, while Pakistani dramas were dropped from Zee’s Zindagi channel, which airs syndicated content from different countries. Ironically, Zindagi Gulzar Hai, which aired on Zindagi channel in 2014, in its return to Indian screens is airing on Zee TV. The channel took to Twitter to share the news, citing that the show is airing “on demand”.

“Lekar apna dil jeetne waala andaaz, aa raha hai aapse milne Zaroon #OnDemand. Drop a heart, aur bataaiye kitne excited hain aap? Dekhiye #ZindagiGulzarHai, starts 5th June, Sat, 12PM – 2PM, sirf #ZeeTV par. #FawadKhan #SanamSaeed (sic),” read Zee TV’s tweet alongside a video showing different moods of Fawad Khan’s character Zaroon Junaid from Zindagi Gulzar Hai.

Fawad Khan rose to unprecedented fame in India after both Zindagi Gulzar Hai and Humsafar premiered on Zindagi channel in 2014. In Zindagi Gulzar Hai, the actor played an upper-class chauvinist, whose liberalism is more a matter of convenience than an ideology. Zaroon’s male entitlement is challenged by Sanam Saeed’s Kashaf Murtaza, whose life has been anything but easy as she grew up facing both gender and class inequality.

The show, directed by Sultana Siddiqui and based on Umera Ahmed’s novel of the same name, first aired on Pakistani television in 2012.