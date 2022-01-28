Father-daughter duo leave India’s Got Talent judges impressed with their musical act, see video

Like father, like daughter — the old saying is set to turn true on India’s Got Talent stage. In the latest promo shared by Sony TV, a father-daughter duo will hit the stage. While the young Shekinah will leave Badshah shocked with her singing talent, her father Vikas will support her by playing the guitar. Impressed by their performance, the rapper will go on to say that he dies to watch such talent.

In the promo, Shekinah first delivers what seems like an operatic performance. As the judges look spellbound, she goes on to sing “Ek hogaye hum aur tum” as her father strums the guitar standing beside her. We even get a glimpse of her mother dancing on the sidelines with host Arjun Bijlani. While Shilpa Shetty goes to give a standing ovation to the young girl, Badshah will say he is speechless.

“Shekinah aur unke pitaji Vikas ne perform kiya ek itna cool duet act ki humare judges toh unke instant fans bann gaye! Miliye humare Gazab Desh ke kayi saare Ajab Talents se #IndiasGotTalent Season 9 mein, iss Sat-Sun, raat 8 baje, sirf Sony par,” read the caption of the video featuring the father-daughter duo.

Judged by Shilpa Shetty, Badshah, Manoj Muntashir and Kirron Kher, India’s Got Talent launched earlier this month. The show marks Kher’s first television appearance after being diagnosed with cancer, and successfully getting treated for it.

In an earlier statement, the Bollywood actor-turned-politician said that the show has always been close to her heart. “This being my ninth year with this prestigious talent reality show, returning as a jury member is a wonderful experience. It feels like I am coming back home. Year on year, India’s Got Talent is known to encourage and put the spotlight on varied and exceptional talent from across the country and every time, I am left in awe as the quality of talent just keeps getting better and better,” she said in a statement.

India’s Got Talent airs on Sony TV on Saturday and Sunday from 8 pm onwards.