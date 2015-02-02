Farrah Abraham returns to ‘Teen Mom’

Reality TV star Farrah Abraham is returning to season five of show “Teen Mom”.

“I think they were more or less saying that there was more to my story that they really felt was missing from the ‘Teen Mom’ show, and I totally agree with them. I understand their point of view, and it was a funny situation to be in,” the single mother of one added.

The 23-year-old American actress joins returning cast Amber Portwood, Catelynn Lowell, and Maci Bookout. The three young mothers were already confirmed ahead of Abraham. They were not thrilled with her return, but the producer welcomes the drama to spice up the show.

“It was obvious to me that we needed the fourth story,” explained “Teen Mom” creator Lauren Dolgen. “(The other cast

members) know that she’s coming back, and it did create a little bit of controversy that will play out in the series.”

