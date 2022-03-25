When Farooq Shaikh called Sanjay Dutt-Sunil Dutt’s Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai episode ‘most touching’: ‘Despite multiple tragedies…’

When Farooq Shaikh turned host for ZEE TV’s Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai, the audience was flocking towards the screens and not just for the celebrity guests who appeared on the show, but also for Shaikh, who made for a fine, admirable host. He was warm, inviting, and made conversation with the stars so fun and engaging that even the viewers could sense his affable personality.

Shah Rukh Khan, Sushmita Sen, Aishwarya Rai, Karisma Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, and many others who were stars at the time had appeared on the show in the early 2000s but for Shaikh, his favourite episode of the show was the one where he hosted Sanjay Dutt. Shaikh admitted that an hour’s time was quite limited to do a deep dive on the celebrity’s life and most of them were quite wary of discussing their traumas and controversies but, this was not the case with Dutt.

In an interview with Tribune India in 2002, Shaikh shared, that in his opinion, “Sanjay Dutt’s was the most touching episode.” For the unversed, the episode had Sanjay talking about his drug problem, his incarceration, his mother’s demise and many other personal stories. His father, actor Sunil Dutt, was also a part of the episode and recalled the days when Sanjay was imprisoned and he would drive around the jail just so he could be around his son. It was truly one of the most emotional episodes of Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai.

Shaikh said, “His telephone conversation with his daughter in the USA, his drug and alcohol abuse, his possession of a gun and weapons, and his prison days under TADA — all these were discussed. Sunil Dutt also appeared on the show. Sanju admitted that he had messed up his life. But he said that he has worked hard to rebuild it in spite of repeated tragedies. His life is an example for young people who give up easily when faced with problems. He has fallen down many times, but has gathered his strength and stood up again and again.”

Sanjay was quite candid in discussing his life, and Shaikh got him to speak comfortably about the many mistakes he had done in his past without embarrassing the actor or his family in any way.

In the same interview, the Katha actor recalled that another one of his favourite episodes was the one featuring Raveena Tandon as unlike many of her peers, Raveena had not shied away from talking about the lows of her personal and professional life. “Raveena Tandon referred very bravely to her serious relationship with Akshay Kumar — without mentioning his name. She said that she had put her career on hold for more than two years to marry and had worked hard to resurrect her career when things did not work out between them,” he recalled.

“Her two adopted daughters also came on the show. I think she has been extraordinarily brave; because a heroine, after taking a break of more than two years, finds it very difficult to rebuild her career in Hindi films,” he added.

Farooq Shaikh was the original host of the show, and later Suresh Oberoi took over the mantle. Shaikh is fondly remembered for his work on the series.