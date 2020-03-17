Fargo season four delayed due to coronavirus shutdown

Fargo 4 stars Chris Rock. Fargo 4 stars Chris Rock.

The season four of Fargo has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The much-awaited new season, featuring Chris Rock, will not have its scheduled premiere on April 19.

The FX Network show has been filming in Chicago for several months, but some episodes were still left to be shot when its production shut down last week, reported Entertainment Weekly.

Many unscripted shows, such as late-night talk shows like Saturday Night Live, have gone on hiatus.

Several big films — No Time to Die, Mulan, A Quiet Place Part II and F9 — have delayed their releases.

