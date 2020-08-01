Fargo Season 4 teaser: Chris Rock takes on the Italian mafia

Chris Rock leads the cast of Fargo season 4. (Photo: FX) Chris Rock leads the cast of Fargo season 4. (Photo: FX)

Stand-up comic Chris Rock’s casting in the fourth season of Fargo promised a comedic tone and more humour than the earlier seasons, and the video clips so far, confirm this belief. A teaser for the season has Rock’s character, Loy Cannon, promises that the Italian mob is in the past and African-American mob led by him will control the Kansas underworld.

“They just don’t know yet,” Loy promises. He has taken it upon himself to oust the Italians in a city they have dominated for decades. The teaser, in true Fargo fashion, does not reveal much of the story beyond the outline and yet we do see lots of glimpses of that trademark idiosyncratic humour, which as I said, appears to be dialed up a notch.

The teaser, like the trailer released earlier, also promises a lot of action as the gang war looms between the Italians and the African-Americans. There are knives unsheathed, pistols aimed, though it all seems ironic somehow since it is Fargo we’re talking about. Overall, it all looks mighty fun.

Fargo is created by Noah Hawley and based on the acclaimed Coen Brothers movie.

Each of Fargo’s seasons has been set at different times and places. While the first season was set in 2006, the second season was set in 1979, the third season was set in 2010. But the fourth season will go further back – in the 1950s.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd