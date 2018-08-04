Fargo season 4 confirmed by FX, Chris Rock to star

Chris Rock will star in Fargo’s season 4. Chris Rock will star in Fargo’s season 4.

FX has ordered season 4 of its anthology crime drama Fargo. It will star comedian-actor-writer-producer Chris Rock in a lead role. “I’m a fan of Fargo and I can’t wait to work with Noah,” Rock said to reporters on Friday at a TCA (Television Critics Association) panel. The show is created by Noah Hawley.

Each of Fargo’s seasons has been set at different times. While the first season was set in 2006, the second season was set in 1979, the third season was set in 2010. But the fourth season will go further back – in the 1950s.

Official logline reads, “Season four of Fargo is set in 1950, at the end of two American migrations — that of Southern Europeans from countries like Italy, who came to the U.S. at the turn of the last century and settled in northern cities like New York and Chicago — and African-Americans who left the South in great numbers to escape Jim Crow and moved to those same cities — you saw a collision of outsiders, all fighting for a piece of the American dream. In Kansas City, Missouri, two criminal syndicates have struck an uneasy peace. One Italian, one African-American. Together they control an alternate economy — that of exploitation, graft and drugs. This too is the history of America. To cement their peace, the heads of both families have traded their eldest sons.”

The series has received highly positive reviews. Its three seasons hold a 97%, 100% and 93% rating at Rotten Tomatoes, respectively. The show has also featured A-list casts with actors like Morgan Freeman, Carrie Coon, Billy Bob Thornton, Patrick Wilson, Kirsten Dunst, Ewan McGregor, David Thewlis and others. There is no premiere date for season 4 yet.

