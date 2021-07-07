Farah Khan to be ‘Laughing Buddha’ on Zee Comedy Factory: ‘I have the best job’

Farah Khan was last seen hosting Khatron Ke Khiladi Made in India on television. (Photo: PR)

Bollywood’s ace choreographer and filmmaker Farah Khan is all set to make a comeback to television with Zee Comedy Factory. Produced by Optimystix Entertainment, the show will see popular comedians entertaining the audience with their wit and humour.

The series has roped in a mix of comedians, actors and singers who would be further divided in two teams. The show will feature celebrities, including newlyweds Sugandha Mishra and Sanket Bhosale, comedians Ali Asgar, Gaurav Dubey, Ballraaj, Siddharth Sagar, and Divyansh Dwivedi, as well as Tejasswi Prakash, singer-anchor Aditya Narayan and dancer Punit J. Pathak.

Farah Khan has fronted numerous shows, such as Farah Ki Daawat, Lip Sing Battle, Tere Mere Beach Mein and even judged competitions including Indian Idol, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and Dance India Dance. She even hosted the curtain-raiser episode of Khatron Ke Khiladi Made in India last year.

In Zee Comedy Factory, Farah Khan will play the role of Laughing Buddha. Apart from giving the comedians scores and reacting to their jokes and punch-lines, she will also participate in the fun, unfolding on stage. Talking about her new role, the filmmaker called it ‘the best job’ adding that she was ‘looking forward to having a blast laughing her heart out’ and ‘seeing these visual challenges unfold!’

“The sole agenda behind Zee Comedy Factory is to spread cheer and joy amidst these trying times. Rather than just being a competition between two teams of comedians, the show plans to put comedy – and a whole gamut of it ranging from slapstick to stand-up, spoofs, skits and parodies – to good use in uplifting the nation’s collective mood. We want families to sit back and relax in the comfort of their homes and laugh out loud with some of India’s top comedians tickling their funny bones. In these stressful times I think I have got the best job and that is to be entertained by the best in the comedy business. We truly have some great comic talent on the show, and I am looking forward to having a blast laughing my heart out and see these visual challenges unfold,” Farah shared in a statement.

Zee Comedy Factory will also introduce visual challenges like a comedy act on the slope, a 90-degree set and miniature setups.

Starting July 31, Zee Comedy Factory will air on weekends, 10 pm on Zee TV.