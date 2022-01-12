Farah Khan threatens to disinherit son Czar, reveals she choreographed Shakira for Bollywood version of ‘Hips Don’t Lie’

Aranyak star Raveena Tandon and choreographer-director Farah Khan will be gracing an upcoming episode of The Kapil Sharma Show. In a new promo from the show, the comedian-host is seen engaging in his usual fun fashion with the special guests.

When Kapil asked Farah if she was asked by some of the male stars to increase the length of their dance sequences with Raveena Tandon back in the day, the choreographer said that this did happen as many wanted to spend more time with the 90s beauty. Later, Farah is seen recounting a hilarious incident with regard to her foot injury. Speaking about the same, the filmmaker said that she slipped and fell into her own swimming pool.

“Girna to Shirish ko chahiye tha mujhe swimsuit mein dekh kar,” Farah added as Kapil and the crowd erupted in laughter. The director also mentioned that while her two daughters rushed to help her, her son stood at the edge of the pool, asking for a password — “Jaaydad se tu toh gaya (I disinherited him),” said Farah.

Farah also revealed that she once choreographed for the famous singer-dancer Shakira upon her request, as the artiste wanted to perform a Bollywood dance routine to her hit track “Hips Don’t Lie.” “I was called to New York because she wanted to perform the song in Bollywood style. I went there and I choreographed ‘Hips Don’t Lie’ for her,” Farah concluded.

Farah Khan recently turned a year older on January 9. On the work front, she last produced the Netflix movie Serial Killer in 2020, directed by her husband Shirish Kunder.