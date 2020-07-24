In Rohit Shetty’s absence, Farah Khan to introduce Khatron Ke Khiladi – Made in India

Starting August 1, Khatron Ke Khiladi- Made in India will air on weekend, at 9pm on Colors. Starting August 1, Khatron Ke Khiladi- Made in India will air on weekend, at 9pm on Colors.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 is all set to air its grand finale this weekend. Post the show, a special edition featuring past contestants will go on air. The eight-episode series has been titled Khatron Ke Khiladi – Made in India. While Rohit Shetty will host the special edition, Farah Khan is in charge of the curtain-raiser.

A source shared with indianexpress.com that the shoot for the series has kickstarted. Rohit Shetty, who is on a recce in Hyderabad for his next film, would be unavailable to shoot the first two episodes.

“The makers had a few names like Sonakshi Sinha and Sonu Sood to fill in Rohit Shetty’s shoes, but eventually Farah Khan was brought on-board,” shared the source. The choreographer-filmmaker is regularly seen in Bigg Boss, and has even filled in for host Salman Khan whenever he has been away.

While Khatron Ke Khiladi is known for its international locales and crew, this time it would be completely shot in Filmcity, Mumbai with Indian crew. Given the local flavour, the suffix “Made in India” has been added to the title. The team has planned extensive stunts, while also keeping in view the various protocols of shoot currently.

Along with tasks, the special edition will be high on entertainment quotient. Actor-comedian Gaurav Dubey has been roped in to perform gags and pranks on the show. As for contestants, Rithvik Dhanjani, Harsh Limbachiyaa, Rashami Desai, Nia Sharma, Jasmine Bhasin, Aly Goni, Jay Bhanushali and Karan Wahi will be seen competing to lift the trophy.

As already reported by us, the special edition was introduced to fill in the weekend gap on the channel, once Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 airs its finale. Casting for Bigg Boss 14 is already underway. However, it will only launch sometime in September.

