‘How can there be a bigger prank?’: Farah Khan roasts Akshay Kumar over their biggest box office disasters

This Monday will mark the finale of Wheel of Fortune, hosted by Akshay Kumar. After a run of 65 episodes, the reality game show is finally coming to a conclusion, and will be replaced by another reality game show, Tum Ho Naa – Ghar Ki Superstar, hosted by actor Rajeev Khandelwal, starting from Tuesday, April 28, at 9 pm on Sony Entertainment Television.

In the season finale of Wheel of Fortune, which will air on Monday, April 27, at 9 pm on the channel, Akshay will be seen hosting and spinning the wheel one last time with his former collaborators — Farah Khan, Bhumi Pednekar, and Jacqueline Fernandez. In promos released by Sony Entertainment Television on X, Akshay is seen having a good time with Farah in the finale.

In the first promo, Farah, who has gained newfound popularity with her YouTube show, is seen gifting a cooker to Akshay. “I’ve got you the one thing that you love eating the most,” she said, only to reveal the cooker is full of currency notes. Farah even stuffed some of the notes in Akshay’s mouth. Farah’s dissing continued in another promo, when she pulled Akshay’s leg for the long list of sponsors he had on the show.

“Please nazar mat lagaiye,” Akshay told Farah. He then asked her if he’s ever cast an evil eye on Farah’s earnings from her YouTube channel. The choreographer-filmmaker has maintained that she has earned more money from her YouTube channel than she has from any of her directorial gigs, from Main Hoon Na (2004) to Happy New Year (2014).

“Main toh chahta hu aap aur logon ke ghar jao, unka khana banao, unka khana chheen lo, unke kapde utaar lo,” added Akshay, laughing. The backhanded compliment turned out to be lucky for Farah on the show, as she span the wheel and ended up on getting not only Rs 15,000, but also a chance to win an undisclosed prize with it.

Akshay Kumar’s money talks continued with Jacqueline Fernandez as well, with whom he’s shared screen space in the Housefull franchise, Brothers (2015), Bachchhan Paandey (2022), and Ram Setu (2022). As Farah directed a romantic scene between the two, Jacqueline quipped that all she can see in Akshay’s eyes is money. Akshay gave it back by narrating the cautionary disclaimer issued by the Reserve Bank of India.

Poore season ghooma kismat ka pahiya…

Ab waqt hai ek aakhri spin ka 🎡 27 April, raat 9 baje

Dekhiye Wheel of Fortune ka Grand Finale – jahaan decide hogi asli jeet! Sirf #SonyEntertainmentTelevision aur Sony LIV par.@akshaykumar @Asli_Jacqueline @bhumipednekar @SonyLIV… pic.twitter.com/hS2kQp7KVU — sonytv (@SonyTV) April 25, 2026

When Akshay Kumar’s infamous tendency to perform pranks on his co-stars took over the discussion, he asked Farah Khan if he’s done any pranks on her. “You’ve done Tees Maar Khan and Joker with me. How can there be a bigger prank than them?,” hit back Farah, laughing. Farah’s 2010 directorial Tees Maar Khan and her husband Shirish Kunder’s 2012 directorial Joker, both starring Akshay, were critical and commercial failures. “Have I done that prank or you have?,” said Akshay.

Although the two began working as actor and filmmaker respectively only in the late 2000s, Farah revealed they go a long way back. She revealed Akshay would visit a dance club with his then-girlfriend to see Farah perform there. Akshay and Farah then began arguing over who’s had a longer list of love interests over the years.

Farah didn’t even spare Bhumi Pednekar from her caustic humour. She revealed that while choreographing Bhumi and Ananya Panday for “Ankhyon Se Goli Mare” from Pati Patni Aur Woh (2019), they were so low on energy that Farah dubbed them “Nanavati” and “Lilavati”, as if they have drips attached to them at the two renowned hospitals of Mumbai. “I’ll never forget this,” said Akshay, laughing out loud at the misery of his co-star from Toilet: Ek Prem Katha (2017) and Raksha Bandhan (2022).

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The Wheel of Fortune finale wasn’t all fun as Akshay Kumar got emotional bidding goodbye to the audience at the end of the show. He also thanked his maternal uncle, seated in the audience, for not missing even a single episode throughout the runtime. “Thank you very much, India. Thank you for loving this show,” added Akshay.