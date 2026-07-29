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‘Na aana iss des laado’: Fans troll Spider-Man’s surprise entry into Indian TV soap. Watch
A user joked, "The real reason why Tom Holland came to Mumbai was to shoot this secret cameo. Peak detailing by Chris Nolan!"
Sony Pictures has kicked off an extensive marketing campaign for Spider-Man: Brand New Day, and in a bid to reach Indian households, the superhero has officially swung into Indian television soaps—triggering a meme fest online. A clip from the Sony TV show Hui Ghum Yaadein, starring Iqbal Khan, Gulki Joshi and Srishti Singh, has gone viral. In the scene, Spider-Man swoops in to rescue a young girl after she accidentally falls from a hospital window.
The episode, titled The Spider-Man Syndrome, follows a girl who, neglected by her workaholic parents, becomes convinced she is turning into “Spider Girl” after being bitten by a spider on her wrist. Obsessed with the superhero, she refuses treatment when taken to the hospital. While trying to escape, she gets into a playful argument with another young patient and accidentally falls out of a hospital window—only to be dramatically rescued by someone dressed as Spider-Man. The superhero’s low-budget costume and over-the-top entry have become the subject of countless memes on social media.
Kya kya karte hai tv serial wale 😭😭
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u/Avinashgupta2908 in
pj_explained
Sharing the clip on Reddit, one user wrote, “Kya kya karte hai TV serial wale.” The post quickly drew hilarious reactions. One user quipped, “Spider-Man: Na Aana Is Des Laado.”
Another Reddit user pointed out that Sony, in the past too, aggressively promoted multiple films across its television network. They wrote, “They did a small skit for Spider-Man: Homecoming on The Kapil Sharma Show, Smurfs and PlayStation 2 in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Transformers 4 or 5 in that alien show that used to come on SAB TV. Even 2–3 days back they showed special promos on all Sony channels, including Sony SAB. I was watching a movie on SET Max and they were showing ads asking viewers to tune in at 8 pm for a special surprise.”
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Another user joked, “The real reason why Tom Holland came to Mumbai was to shoot this secret cameo. Peak detailing by Chris Nolan!” Other comments included, “Spider-Man: Brand New Day leaked footage,” “Marvel-level VFX,” and “I think I downloaded the wrong Brand New Day.”
Following the rescue sequence, the show’s characters seamlessly transitioned into promoting the film’s release.
The young girl says, “See, I got my parents, and you’ll get yours too. And this week, we have to go watch Spider-Man: Brand New Day.” Iqbal Khan’s character replies, “Of course. It is releasing on July 30. I have watched the trailer multiple times. I have heard the story is very interesting too. It talks about starting a new day after a very difficult one.”
This isn’t the first time Sony has turned to unconventional collaborations to promote the film. Football legend Lionel Messi previously featured in one of the campaign’s promotional videos.
Kantara star Rishab Shetty also joined the campaign in a collaboration with Sony Pictures India. In a promotional video lasting over two minutes, Rishab, standing alongside Spider-Man, says, “Dear Peter, in this brand new day, we are rooting for you.”
Spider-Man: Brand New Day releases in Indian theatres on July 30 in multiple languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada.
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