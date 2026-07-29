‘Na aana iss des laado’: Fans troll Spider-Man’s surprise entry into Indian TV soap. Watch

Sony Pictures has kicked off an extensive marketing campaign for Spider-Man: Brand New Day, and in a bid to reach Indian households, the superhero has officially swung into Indian television soaps—triggering a meme fest online. A clip from the Sony TV show Hui Ghum Yaadein, starring Iqbal Khan, Gulki Joshi and Srishti Singh, has gone viral. In the scene, Spider-Man swoops in to rescue a young girl after she accidentally falls from a hospital window.

The episode, titled The Spider-Man Syndrome, follows a girl who, neglected by her workaholic parents, becomes convinced she is turning into “Spider Girl” after being bitten by a spider on her wrist. Obsessed with the superhero, she refuses treatment when taken to the hospital. While trying to escape, she gets into a playful argument with another young patient and accidentally falls out of a hospital window—only to be dramatically rescued by someone dressed as Spider-Man. The superhero’s low-budget costume and over-the-top entry have become the subject of countless memes on social media.