Tuesday, December 28, 2021
Fans claim Asim Riaz’s tweet on ‘people getting over loved ones’ aimed at Shehnaaz Gill

Asim Riaz's tweet was read as a dig at Shehnaaz Gill after her dance video from a party went viral. Fans took on Asim after his comment.

By: Entertainment Desk | Mumbai |
December 28, 2021 9:51:49 am
asim riaz, shehnaaz gillAsim Riaz tweet about people 'moving on' has fans feeling it was for Shehnaaz Gill. (Photo: Asim, Paritosh Tripathi/Instagram)

Fans were glad to see Shehnaaz Gill stepping out with friends and letting her hair down at manager’s engagement party on Monday. However, late at night, a tweet by Asim Riaz left them fuming. Her co-contestant in Bigg Boss 15 posted how he saw some dancing clips and was amazed at how people get over loved ones so soon. While Asim didn’t name anyone, fans said the tweet was directed at Shehnaaz, and stood up for her on his timeline.

Shehnaazians, as they call themselves, said life was about moving on, and that Shehnaaz had to get back to a normal life soon. “Tell me one thing, if you have been invited to the party to tum rote baithoge? Tumhare hisab se she must be crying all day?” a fan tweeted. Another one added, “aap ne khud London jaa ke party ki, girlfriend ka birthday manaya. aap bhul gaye sab (Have you forgotten that you too went to London, partied and celebrated your girlfriend’s birthday?)”.

Also Read |Asim Riaz posts the quirkiest photos and videos as he wishes Himanshi Khurana on her birthday

While Asim’s fan defended that the post was for someone else, fans did not take his words kindly. A Sidharth Shukla fan further wrote that whoever the tweet was directed for it was distasteful. “Have always stood by you, given you the levy, tried to keep the brotherhood alive just coz Sid liked you. My Sid never liked wrong people. Today I have nothing to say. So disappointed Asim. Whoever this is for, everyone has the right to live their life the way they want to.”

Checkout more tweets here:

 

 

 

 

 

Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz were close during their stay in the Bigg Boss 13 house. However, after a series of misunderstandings, they parted ways and the friendship soured. The two ended up in the finale together where Sidharth beat Asim to win the winner’s title. Shehnaaz Gill, meanwhile, emerged as the second runner-up. Even though there have been differences, Asim stood by Sidharth’s family after his death like a young brother.

