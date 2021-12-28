Fans claim Asim Riaz’s tweet on ‘people getting over loved ones’ aimed at Shehnaaz Gill

Fans were glad to see Shehnaaz Gill stepping out with friends and letting her hair down at manager’s engagement party on Monday. However, late at night, a tweet by Asim Riaz left them fuming. Her co-contestant in Bigg Boss 15 posted how he saw some dancing clips and was amazed at how people get over loved ones so soon. While Asim didn’t name anyone, fans said the tweet was directed at Shehnaaz, and stood up for her on his timeline.

Shehnaazians, as they call themselves, said life was about moving on, and that Shehnaaz had to get back to a normal life soon. “Tell me one thing, if you have been invited to the party to tum rote baithoge? Tumhare hisab se she must be crying all day?” a fan tweeted. Another one added, “aap ne khud London jaa ke party ki, girlfriend ka birthday manaya. aap bhul gaye sab (Have you forgotten that you too went to London, partied and celebrated your girlfriend’s birthday?)”.

Also Read | Asim Riaz posts the quirkiest photos and videos as he wishes Himanshi Khurana on her birthday

While Asim’s fan defended that the post was for someone else, fans did not take his words kindly. A Sidharth Shukla fan further wrote that whoever the tweet was directed for it was distasteful. “Have always stood by you, given you the levy, tried to keep the brotherhood alive just coz Sid liked you. My Sid never liked wrong people. Today I have nothing to say. So disappointed Asim. Whoever this is for, everyone has the right to live their life the way they want to.”

Checkout more tweets here:

This can’t be the Asim I know 🥺 Nobody get over their loved ones its the kind of pain that stays with us forever but the thing is hamaray paas koi choice nhi hota hamei life kaatni padti hai so we can’t judge people ese we never know what they are hiding behind their smiles 🥺 — 𝐝𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐦𝐞𝐫 🦋 (@meriimarzi) December 27, 2021

Areh FC baat toh aapne bilkul sahi bola hai..but he doesn’t deserve such good words either! ruko main isko dhoke aati hoon.. 🏃🏽‍♀️🏃🏽‍♀️ — Joy(｡♡‿♡｡) 💞 || Sid’s Constant ❤️ (@joydipa_chy) December 27, 2021

Genuinely, not expected this from you Asim. I was your die hard fan from last 2 years. Seriously giving taunt to someone who’s try to move on from bad days.. I’m very happy to see her like this because I also going through from this pain of losing someone 💔 SHAME ON ASIM RIAZ — G H A U S I A (@ghausiatifa) December 27, 2021

+Don’t u think “Listen dear” is having an amazing effect on u

(listen Dear is the person who left back a 9yr old relationship)

Including to it

Ur posting on Shehnaaz’s dance right

Have the courage to tag her and tell it — Soulmates~~ (@saha_sanjhbati) December 27, 2021

Are ye asim ne Himanshi ko tweet kiya h ,dono ka breakup hua lgta h..tbhi Himanshi ne reply me wo tweet kiya wo …. WE ARE WITH ASIM RIAZ — neha (@sweetneha897) December 28, 2021

Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz were close during their stay in the Bigg Boss 13 house. However, after a series of misunderstandings, they parted ways and the friendship soured. The two ended up in the finale together where Sidharth beat Asim to win the winner’s title. Shehnaaz Gill, meanwhile, emerged as the second runner-up. Even though there have been differences, Asim stood by Sidharth’s family after his death like a young brother.