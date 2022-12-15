Fans spot Sidharth Shukla’s picture as Shehnaaz Gill’s phone wallpaper, see video

Eagled eyed fans of Shehnaaz Gill have spotted a heartwarming gesture by the actor-singer towards her good friend and late actor Sidharth Shukla. Shehnaaz was spotted exiting the sets of Indian Idol 13 on Wednesday evening. As she sat in her car, the camera captured her mobile phone screen that had Sidharth’s photo as the wallpaper. Shehnaaz had shared the same picture of Sidharth on her Instagram story on December 12, to mark his birth anniversary.

Fans were quick to drop emotional comments on the post, as they lauded SidNaaz’s evergreen connection. They wrote comments like, “Sukoon mila ❤️”, “stay strong sana, love you”, “This is so beautiful and emotional” and “I am crying, this is precious”. Many also posted heart and crying emojis on the photo.

On Sidharth Shukla’s birth anniversary, Shehnaaz Gill shared a sweet photo of Sidharth as Wiz Khalifa’s See You Again track played in the background. “i will see you again 🤍👼 12 12,” the caption read. She also shared photos of cakes with 12.12 written on them. A photo of Shehnaaz hugging Siddharth was later shared by the actor-singer.

Sidharth and Shehnaaz met on Bigg Boss 13 and struck a close bond. After being friends for a few weeks, they became inseparable. While Shehnaaz had candidly confessed to being in love with Sidharth, he had always maintained they were just friends. The two maintained their friendship and even worked together post the show, which further fuelled rumours of the two dating. However, everything fell silent after Sidharth’s untimely death last year.

Shehnaaz Gill will next be seen in the upcoming episode of Indian Idol Season 13. After shooting for the same, the actor had rushed to attend her manager’s mehendi ceremony. She was spotted dancing with Bharti Singh and even playing with her son Laksh at the function.