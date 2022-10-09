scorecardresearch
Sunday, Oct 09, 2022

Fans feel Shailesh Lodha’s social media post is directed at Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah producer, see here

Actor Shailesh Lodha posted a couplet on Instagram about people who lose relationships. Fans noted that his post seemed to be directed at Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah producer Asit Kumarr Modi.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah producer Asit Modi on Shailesh Lodha aka Taarak Mehta quits showTaarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Shailesh Lodha has been playing the role of Taarak Mehta in the hit show since July 2008. (Photo: PR; Shailesh Lodha/Instagram)

Actor-poet Shailesh Lodha quit Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah in May. While the team has already found a replacement in Sachin Shroff, his recent Instagram post seems to take a dig at producer Asit Kumarr Modi. As he also hinted at never returning to the sitcom, fans expressed their disappointment.

“ये भी सुन लीजिये….”औरों के हक़ का जोड़ा सब उसने किसी के मन से जुड़ कर नहीं देखा, इस बात से ही फितरत पता चलती है उसकी जिसने भी उसे छोड़ा, मुड़ कर नहीं देखा ” #शैलेशकीशैली (Listen to this – “He did not see it through someone’s vision. This gives an insight into the person and why anyone who left them, never returned),” he posted on Instagram.

His social media followers seemed quite disappointed at his statement. While many noted his angst at the producer, a few also requested him to give it a second thought.

Also Read |No channel wanted Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah for 6 years: Creator reminisces as show completes 14 years

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Shailesh Lodha (@iamshaileshlodha)

 

“Aapki shaili ka sidha nishana Asit Modi per hai aur ho bhi kyu na usne aapke svaabhimaan ko thes pahunchai hai (Your couplet seems to be a direct target at Asit Modi and why not, he had hurt your self-esteem),” a fan wrote, while another added, “Greetings sir, I don’t like to watch the show without you in it. Sir, I have a question, is everything fine between you and Dilip sir? Please tell me sir, can’t see our two most favourite actors like this.” A section of the audience also quizzed the actor on why he quit the show, while many expressed their displeasure at Sachin Shroff stepping into the shoes of Shailesh Lodha.

Earlier, while speaking to indianexpress.com, Asit Kumarr Modi had opened up about Shailesh Lodha leaving the show. He said that while he tries hard to keep the cast together, many who leave don’t want to come back.

More on TMKOC |Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah producer promises to get Daya soon: ‘If Disha Vakani doesn’t come back, we will get a new actor’

 

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
To set uniform safety standards, testing of electric vehicles to begin fr...Premium
To set uniform safety standards, testing of electric vehicles to begin fr...
‘There was double backwardness’: A group modernising madrasasPremium
‘There was double backwardness’: A group modernising madrasas
Pilot launch of e-rupee for specific use cases: What is the RBI’s planPremium
Pilot launch of e-rupee for specific use cases: What is the RBI’s plan
The Sunday Profile: KCR in ‘Bharat’ avatarPremium
The Sunday Profile: KCR in ‘Bharat’ avatar

“Dekhiye jaise maine pehle bhi kaha hai, mai sabko sath me jod ke rakhna chahta hu. Lekin agar koi log ana hi nahi chahte, unka pet bhar gaya ho, unko lagta ho humne bohot kuch kar lia, aur kuch karna chahiye, humko sirf TMKOC tak simit nahi rehna, wo nahi samajhna chahte, mai fir bhi unko kehta hu ki bhai sochiye samajhiye (I want to work with everyone, bring them together. But if someone doesn’t want to return, their desires are fulfilled and they believe they’ve achieved a lot, or if they want to not stay limited to TMKOC… I still request them to think and understand),” he had shared.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 09-10-2022 at 12:31:22 pm
Next Story

Happy Birthday, Sayani Gupta: The actor’s fashion game is as strong as her acting chops

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

gauri khan birthday
Gauri Khan turns 52: Her thoughts on husband Shah Rukh Khan and kids Aryan, Suhana, AbRam
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Oct 09: Latest News
Advertisement