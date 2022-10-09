Fans feel Shailesh Lodha’s social media post is directed at Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah producer, see here

Actor-poet Shailesh Lodha quit Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah in May. While the team has already found a replacement in Sachin Shroff, his recent Instagram post seems to take a dig at producer Asit Kumarr Modi. As he also hinted at never returning to the sitcom, fans expressed their disappointment.

“ये भी सुन लीजिये….”औरों के हक़ का जोड़ा सब उसने किसी के मन से जुड़ कर नहीं देखा, इस बात से ही फितरत पता चलती है उसकी जिसने भी उसे छोड़ा, मुड़ कर नहीं देखा ” #शैलेशकीशैली (Listen to this – “He did not see it through someone’s vision. This gives an insight into the person and why anyone who left them, never returned),” he posted on Instagram.

His social media followers seemed quite disappointed at his statement. While many noted his angst at the producer, a few also requested him to give it a second thought.

“Aapki shaili ka sidha nishana Asit Modi per hai aur ho bhi kyu na usne aapke svaabhimaan ko thes pahunchai hai (Your couplet seems to be a direct target at Asit Modi and why not, he had hurt your self-esteem),” a fan wrote, while another added, “Greetings sir, I don’t like to watch the show without you in it. Sir, I have a question, is everything fine between you and Dilip sir? Please tell me sir, can’t see our two most favourite actors like this.” A section of the audience also quizzed the actor on why he quit the show, while many expressed their displeasure at Sachin Shroff stepping into the shoes of Shailesh Lodha.

Earlier, while speaking to indianexpress.com, Asit Kumarr Modi had opened up about Shailesh Lodha leaving the show. He said that while he tries hard to keep the cast together, many who leave don’t want to come back.

“Dekhiye jaise maine pehle bhi kaha hai, mai sabko sath me jod ke rakhna chahta hu. Lekin agar koi log ana hi nahi chahte, unka pet bhar gaya ho, unko lagta ho humne bohot kuch kar lia, aur kuch karna chahiye, humko sirf TMKOC tak simit nahi rehna, wo nahi samajhna chahte, mai fir bhi unko kehta hu ki bhai sochiye samajhiye (I want to work with everyone, bring them together. But if someone doesn’t want to return, their desires are fulfilled and they believe they’ve achieved a lot, or if they want to not stay limited to TMKOC… I still request them to think and understand),” he had shared.