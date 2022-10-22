Fans call Shehnaaz Gill’s version of KGF 2 song ‘Mehbooba’ their Diwali gift. Watch video

Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill loves to sing and often shares videos of her singing on social media. On Saturday, she shared a new video in which she is heard singing the KGF Chapter 2 song “Mehbooba Main Teri Mehbooba”. Originally, the song has been sung by Ananya Bhat and the music has been composed by Ravi Basrur.

As the actor shared the video, her many fans showered love on her and called the song a Diwali gift for them from Shehnaaz. One of the Instagram users wrote, “This is a Diwali treat for shehnaazianssss😩♥️.” Another fan appreciated her choice of song as a comment read, “Your choice of songs is amazing #shehnaazgill ❤️❤️❤️.”

Earlier, Shehnaaz has sung songs like “Hasi ban gaye”, “Jo bheji thi dua”, “Tujhme rab dikhta hai” and “Lae dooba” among others. Her singing has not only impressed her fans but also singer Ali Zafar who had recently expressed his wish of casting Shehnaaz in one of his music videos.

Check out a few more videos of Shehnaaz Gill giving a soulful twist to some popular songs:

Shehnaaz became a household name after her participation in Bigg Boss 13. She introduced herself as ‘Punjab Ki Katrina Kaif’ on the show and eventually became everyone’s favourite with her childlike innocence and her relationship with Sidharth Shukla became one of the highlights of the show.

After the show, Shehnaaz won hearts with her music videos. She also starred in the Punjabi movie Honsla Rakh with Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa. Now, she will soon be making her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan’s film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.