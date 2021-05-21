scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, May 21, 2021
Most read

Shehnaaz Gill replies as fan asks her to do a film with Sidharth Shukla, here’s what she said

Shehnaaz Gill interacted with fans on an Instagram live where she spoke about turning producer and her future projects. She also promoted Sidharth Shukla's upcoming web series and asked fans to support him.

Written by Sana Farzeen | Mumbai |
May 21, 2021 9:19:10 am
sidharth shukla, shehnaaz gillSidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill have featured together in music videos "Bhula Dunga" and "Shona Shona".

Shehnaaz Gill on Thursday evening went live on her Instagram page, much to the delight of her fans. From talking about producing music video “Little Star” for her brother to her future projects, the Bigg Boss 13 star spoke from her heart with fans. Shehnaaz also could not stop blushing as fans complimented how she and Sidharth Shukla look great together, and should star in a film soon.

In her inimitable style, Shehnaaz, answering a fan’s query on them doing a film together, said, “Kisi director ko accha lagega toh karega woh movie. Aur uski aarahi hai abhi web series, acchi hai, toh aap support karo (If a director likes us he will make a film for us. Till then, his web series is launching soon, which is quite a good one, so support him).

Sidharth Shukla’s digital debut Broken But Beautiful 3 is set to premiere on May 29, where he plays a temperamental yet perfectionist writer-director Agastya Rao.

Thanking fans for their support, Shehnaaz Gill further said that she loves Shehnaazians and Sidnaazians equally. When someone commented on how she and Sidharth look good together, she thanked them as she blushed.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Responding to fans query about her future projects, the singer-actor said that she has a long list and doesn’t want to disclose much. Shehnaaz mentioned that if she speaks about one, other producers will feel upset on being left out. She sarcastically added that fans anyway keep a close tab on her and find out what she is doing by closely watching her photos.

Also Read |Sidharth Shukla asks Shehnaaz Gill for work as she turns producer: ‘Apne ko bhi kisi kaam ke liye yaad karna’
Don't Miss These Stories
Click here for more

Shehnaaz and Sidharth met on the set of Bigg Boss 13, and soon developed a close bond. The season is remembered for their friendship and chemistry. While Shehnaaz often expresses her affection towards Sidharth, he stuck to ‘just friendship’ tag for their relationship. Viewers of the show and the duo also christened them SidNaaz out of love. Post the reality show, they left fans charmed as they featured in music video “Shona Shona” and “Bhula Dunga” together. Apart from a few brand videos, they also recently engaged in a fun competition with Sunil Grover and Gaurav Gera for the promotion of LOL: Hasse Toh Phasse.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

asim riaz taapsee pannu ravi dubey new photos
Asim Riaz, Taapsee Pannu, Ravi Dubey: 16 celebrity photos you should not miss today

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

May 21: Latest News

Advertisement
x