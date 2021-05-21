Shehnaaz Gill replies as fan asks her to do a film with Sidharth Shukla, here’s what she said

Shehnaaz Gill on Thursday evening went live on her Instagram page, much to the delight of her fans. From talking about producing music video “Little Star” for her brother to her future projects, the Bigg Boss 13 star spoke from her heart with fans. Shehnaaz also could not stop blushing as fans complimented how she and Sidharth Shukla look great together, and should star in a film soon.

In her inimitable style, Shehnaaz, answering a fan’s query on them doing a film together, said, “Kisi director ko accha lagega toh karega woh movie. Aur uski aarahi hai abhi web series, acchi hai, toh aap support karo (If a director likes us he will make a film for us. Till then, his web series is launching soon, which is quite a good one, so support him).

Sidharth Shukla’s digital debut Broken But Beautiful 3 is set to premiere on May 29, where he plays a temperamental yet perfectionist writer-director Agastya Rao.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SIDNAAZ UPDATES 👑🥀 (@sidnaazupdates)

Thanking fans for their support, Shehnaaz Gill further said that she loves Shehnaazians and Sidnaazians equally. When someone commented on how she and Sidharth look good together, she thanked them as she blushed.

Responding to fans query about her future projects, the singer-actor said that she has a long list and doesn’t want to disclose much. Shehnaaz mentioned that if she speaks about one, other producers will feel upset on being left out. She sarcastically added that fans anyway keep a close tab on her and find out what she is doing by closely watching her photos.

Shehnaaz and Sidharth met on the set of Bigg Boss 13, and soon developed a close bond. The season is remembered for their friendship and chemistry. While Shehnaaz often expresses her affection towards Sidharth, he stuck to ‘just friendship’ tag for their relationship. Viewers of the show and the duo also christened them SidNaaz out of love. Post the reality show, they left fans charmed as they featured in music video “Shona Shona” and “Bhula Dunga” together. Apart from a few brand videos, they also recently engaged in a fun competition with Sunil Grover and Gaurav Gera for the promotion of LOL: Hasse Toh Phasse.