Falaq Naaz deletes post against Rahul Roy, asks for work for Aashiqui actor as Bollywood rallies in support

Veteran actor Rahul Roy, popularly known for his role in Aashiqui, became a victim of brutal social media trolling recently. On Wednesday, Rahul made headlines for his few reels with an unknown social media influencer. While many users trolled the senior actor for these reels, Sasural Simar Ka actress Falaq Naaz also expressed displeasure with the content Rahul had to offer on social media. Soon, Rahul Roy had to issue a statement reacting to this backlash. After the Bigg Boss winner revealed the challenges he was facing in his life, Falaq Naaz deleted the video and also spoke in support of the senior actor.

Rahul Roy’s statement on social media trolling

Actor Rahul Roy featured in a series of reels with Dr. Vanita Ghadhage Desai. After these reels went viral, Rahul Roy was brutally trolled. An internet user wrote, “He has been drugged for this reel.” Another one commented, “Rahul Roy, blink if you are in danger.” A third user said, “How much does he owe her? Not sure what pressure he’s under to be making these reels.”

Also Read: ‘Help me find decent work’: Rahul Roy hits back at trolls, opens up about financial struggles

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rahul Roy (@officialrahulroy)

Reacting to these comments, Rahul posed a statement on Instagram. He wrote, “I do my work with honesty and modesty. I have some legal matters to pay for, and these are not from today—they are from before the brain stroke happened. If you mock my simplicity or make fun of my struggles, it says less about me and more about you. If you are truly so concerned, then help me find some genuine and decent work so I can pay for these cases. At least I am earning through hard work, not by mocking others. And after the brain stroke, it is important for me to stay active. I want to work for as long as I am alive. It keeps my mind active and gives me the sense of purpose and responsibility that I am still working today. Yes, it may hurt a little sometimes, but you cannot break me.”

SCREEN reached out to Rahul Roy; however, the actor was “busy” to comment on the issue further.

Bollywood supports Rahul Roy

Farah Khan, Sonu Sood, Maniesh Paul and Anupam Kher were among those who supported Rahul. “Good luck to you Rahul,” wrote Farah. Sonu Sood commented, “Keep Rocking Brother”, while Anupam Kher wrote, “You are the BESTEST”. Actor Shilpa Shirodkar wrote, “We must to do what we have to do Rahul… let the others do the talking… All the best to you forever.” Maniesh Paul said, “Love and respect sir. More power to you!”

Falaq Naaz reacts to Rahul Roy’s statement

Reacting to Rahul Roy’s statement, actress Falaq Naaz said, “Yesterday I posted a reel featuring Rahul Roy sir. At first, I thought he did that by choice. By evening, I learned that he is going through a lot in his life; he has been going through a financial crisis and health issues. When I found out this, I deleted that reel. In the morning, I saw Rahul Sir’s statement, where he said he is doing this because he has some legal issues and has to look after things. When he said that if people are so concerned, they should help him find good work, I would definitely love to do that. We have grown up watching him. I felt very bad seeing that statement. Bad times can come on anyone, as a human being, I got reminded that the man who did so much work, his film songs are still trending, he was the very first winner of Bigg Boss. I felt very bad to see that the artist makes content that doesn’t suit him, but he has to do it. He is not getting good work in the industry.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Falaq Naazz (@falaqnaazz)

“My intention behind this video is that if it helps improve his life a little, I will be very happy. I will definitely help him and urge people who can give him work to get in touch with him. Let us help him. I genuinely want him to get good work, and I wish no artist were ever forced to make such content that they themselves don’t like. As an artist, I didn’t like to see him in that video; I was not making fun, but was shocked to see it. When I got to know the backstory, I deleted that video. I don’t want to hurt him. I wish that his problems were solved and he never had to just work out of helplessness,” Falaq Naaz added.

Who is Rahul Roy?

Actor Rahul Roy made his debut in 1990 with Mahesh Bhatt’s Aashiqui. He featured in several other films after that. In 2007, Rahul also became the winner of the first season of the reality show Bigg Boss. Unfortunately, Rahul suffered a brain stroke in 2020 while he was shooting for a film; following that, the actor has maintained a low profile. He was last seen in the film Agra, which was released on Amazon Prime.

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Just a few days back, Rahul Roy was seen dragging heavy suitcases on the streets of Mumbai, leaving fans concerned.