Tuesday, July 19, 2022

Faisal Shaikh says he did not let success change him: ‘I can still go back and be that salesman in Bandra again’

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 star Faisal Shaikh aka Mr Faisu talks about his journey, growth and criticisms around his acting.

Written by Sana Farzeen | Mumbai |
July 19, 2022 4:23:25 pm
faisal shaikh, mr faisuFaisal Shaikh aka Mr Faisu rose to fame via TikTok. (Photo: Faisal/Instagram)

Faisal Shaikh, popularly known as Mr Faisu, is busy impressing the world on Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. On the Rohit Shetty show, the social media star has managed to leave an impact with his undying spirit and never-say-die attitude. He is also keeping his fans happy virtually by sharing multiple videos and photos on his page. In a recent chat with indianexpress.com, Faisu said that the pressure to constantly create content sometimes does get overwhelming. However, he also understands that there is a certain section that awaits his videos and he cannot disappoint them.

“Sometimes you do not get the time. Especially when you are in a competition like this, there are so many other things to take care of. After a tiring day, you want to keep your phone away but then you also know that there are fans waiting for you. This is why I try my best to shoot and share something with them. It can get pressurising at times but the love of fans has made me who I am today. If it wasn’t for social media, I don’t think I would have reached here. Hence, I love this expectation and try to fulfil it what may come,” Mr Faisu replied.

Now that he is part of the mainstream media industry, we wondered if there is a prejudice he has to deal with given his entry via a social media platform. Denying the same he shared that while a few have preconceived notion, it’s very marginal. “Most people that I meet have love for me. I have never had a bad experience that I can remember. Even on Khatron Ke Khiladi, I am working with such big television stars but none of them have looked at me differently. I have had the best of bond with each one of them.”

Talking about his ‘rags-to-riches’ journey, Faisal further shared that he feels humbled and will never take his success for granted. He also said that he has never shied away from telling his story as he is not embarrassed of it. “Everyone knows where I come from, what I did before I became popular. I was happy then and by the grace of God, I am very happy in life even now, and so is my family. However, I keep myself grounded because I know all this is temporary. God forbid, but one can lose everything in a second. Such is this profession. At no point in my life have I taken pride in what I do. I can still go back and be that salesman again at Bandra. I will have no shame in doing so because that was a part of me, my journey.”

 

Faisal Shaikh has been part of a number of music videos and made his acting debut with Bang Baang. While fans loved him playing the action hero, there was a lot of criticism about his performance. Accepting the same, he says he has to learn a lot. “I am not a born actor and neither have I trained in it. I think one keeps getting better with time. I think I would still rate myself a 50-60 percent, and I am working hard to at least achieve 90. I have to still groom myself and also grow a lot. I am still here, and would definitely manage to change the perception of my critics soon with my work.”

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 is airing on Colors.

