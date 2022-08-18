scorecardresearch
Thursday, August 18, 2022

Faisal Shaikh to participate in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10: ‘Thrilled’

Faisal Shaikh aka Mr Faisu will join Rubina Dilaik, Shilpa Shinde, Dheeraj Dhooper, Nia Sharma, Amruta Khanvilkar, Gashmeer Mahajani, Paras Kalnawat and Ali Asgar to compete for the Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa trophy.

faisal shaikh, jhalak dikhhla jaaFaisal Shaikh is all set to participate in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. (Photo: Faisu/Instagram)

As he continues to win hearts in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, Faisal Shaikh aka Mr Faisu is now all set to showcase his dance skills. The actor has signed up for Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10, and promises to burn the dance floor with his moves. Hosted by Maniesh Paul, the dance reality show will be judged by Madhuri Dixit, Nora Fatehi and Karan Johar.

Talking about his stint in reality shows, the internet sensation said that it still feels ‘surreal’ how his career has moved on TV. “I am glad that I had a great start in the world of television with my first ever reality show ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’ which turned out to be a one-of-a-kind experience for me. However, bagging this iconic dance show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa feels even more surreal. I am delighted to be a part of this loved celebrity dance reality show,” he shared.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by FAISAL SHAIKH (@mr_faisu_07)

 

 

Talking about his love for dance, Faisu said that he has received immense love from fans for the content he creates, and now he will entertain them through the show. He added, “I love dancing and I can’t hold on to my excitement to share the stage with other popular artists from the industry. I am thrilled to embark on this new journey and can’t wait to learn new styles under the guidance of ace choreographers and perform in front of Madhuri ma’am, Karan Sir, and Nora Fatehi.”

Apart from Faisal Shaikh, other confirmed contestants on the show include Rubina Dilaik, Shilpa Shinde, Dheeraj Dhooper, Nia Sharma, Amruta Khanvilkar, Gashmeer Mahajani, Paras Kalnawat and Ali Asgar. Niti Taylor and chef Zorawar Kalra are also said to join the competition.

The Indian adaptation of Dancing with the Stars, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa launched in 2006. Earlier winners of the show are Mona Singh, Prachi Desai, Baichung Bhutia, Meiyang Chang, Gurmeet Choudhary, Drashti Dhami, Ashish Sharma, Faisal Khan and Teriya Magar.

Starting September 2, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 will air on weekends, 8 pm on Colors.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 18-08-2022 at 05:28:22 pm
BJP minister calls Arjun Kapoor a ‘frustrated actor’, says he should ‘focus on his acting’

BJP minister calls Arjun Kapoor a ‘frustrated actor’, says he should ‘focus on his acting’

Is it OK to take zinc and magnesium together? Doctor answers

Is it OK to take zinc and magnesium together? Doctor answers

