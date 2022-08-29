Faisal Shaikh gets eliminated from Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, fans call him ‘real hero’

Much to the surprise of fans and contestants, Faisal Shaikh got eliminated from Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 on Sunday. The social media star was pitted against choreographer Nishant Bhat in the final task and got beaten by just a few seconds. As Rohit Shetty bid him farewell, his co-competitors were left teary-eyed.

This week turned out to be quite disappointing for Faisal, who’s fondly called Mr Faisu. In the first task, he competed with good friend Jannat Zubair, where he had to cross multiple obstacles and also face electric shocks. While he did manage to complete the task, Jannat surprised everyone by being swift and won the stunt. In the next round, Faisu faced Mohit Malik and attempted a height-based stunt, which he again lost by a very close margin. In the elimination stunt, both the contestants had to find nozzles and close taps while being in an ice pool. Nishant won by less than a minute and got saved, while Faisu had to walk back home.

However, sources close to the show have confirmed to indianexpress.com that Faisu will be back on the show soon as a wild card contestant. Earlier Pratik Sehajpal was also called back after he was eliminated. The second chance would turn fruitful for the internet sensation as he will go on to be one of the finalists.

Fans, however, did not take the elimination kindly as they took to social media to call out the makers. Calling Faisu a ‘real hero’, they also accused the channel of trying to keep Rajiv Adatia safe, who has been acting as a comic relief on the reality show.

On Twitter, as Colors announced the eviction, fans started trending ‘Bring back Faisu in KKK12’. A social media user also commented, “#FaisalShaikh is the most strongest of all BRING BACK FAISU IN KKK12

He is the most trended contestant in #KKK12,” as another added, “Sab chale jayenge sirf Rajiv rah jayega. Pata nehi q rakhha hain is Rajiv ko. Or is Rajiv k chakkar me pata nehi or kon kon jayega (Everyone will go except Rajiv. Don’t know how many more people will get evicted because of him).” Another one added, “Thanks to you aapki wajah se ek strong contestant evict hua…. just wow 😊👏,” while a fan replied, “He is the real hero, no KKK12 without Faisu”.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 was shot in Capetown in June and July this year. While the final stunt has been shot, the winner is yet to be announced. As the reality show continues its trend, Faisal Shaikh has also signed Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10.