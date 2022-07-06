Faisal Shaikh aka Mr Faisu rates his Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 performance: ‘10 on 10’

Faisal Shaikh aka Mr Faisu is showing off his adventure side on Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. The social media star shared that stunts and pranks on set have kept contestants on their toes. “As the tagline of the show says – Khatra kahin se bhi aayega, we are being put to test in many ways. It’s really a challenge as there are so many stunts back to back. We are not even getting a chance to rest much. However, it’s an amazing experience and I am really enjoying myself. I wish it continues for a long time,” he told indianexpress.com.

Before leaving for the show, Faisu had told us that he is scared of losing given his fans have a lot of expectations from him. When asked if he still feels the same, the actor said, “Now that I am here and doing the stunts, I feel it’s my fans’ expectation that is motivating me to do better. I don’t want to boast but I can see myself giving my best in the show. I would like to tell my fans that keep that expectation. I will not fall short.”

Talking about Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, Faisal Shaikh said that while he prepped hard, it was only when he started shooting that he realised what really matters on the show is mental strength. “I think more than anything one has to be mentally strong. As the stunt is introduced, fear starts getting into your mind. And then when you see contestants perform, the pressure increases further. Thus, I think it’s important to have a strong mind. Also, as you may already know, this year, the contestants are just too strong. No one wants to abort or give up, making it more difficult for us.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FAISAL SHAIKH (@mr_faisu_07)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FAISAL SHAIKH (@mr_faisu_07)

The social media star previously mentioned that it was his mother’s dream to see him on Khatron Ke Khiladi. As we asked him what he shares with her on calls every day, he said, “She is my strength. Every day before stunts, I call her and she makes me say a special prayer. It is her belief and blessings that I have come so far, and that is what will take me ahead in life.”

Lastly, as we asked Faisu to rate his performance on the show, he smiled to say, “10 on 10, maybe 100. Insha allah if everyone keeps giving me the same love and support, I will bring home the trophy.”

Rohit Shetty-hosted Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 airs on Colors. Apart from Faisu, the stunt-based reality show has Sriti Jha, Aneri Vajani, Rubina Dilaik, Jannat Zubair, Nishant Bhat, Pratik Sehajpal, Tushar Kalia, Mohit Malik, Rajiv Adatia, Chetna Pande, Erica Packard and Shivangi Joshi as contestants.